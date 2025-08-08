A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime reveals October 2025 release date and more with new PV

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime unveiled the first promotional video, confirming its October 2, 2025 release date, theme song artist, and additional cast. Furthermore, the staff unveiled a new key visual.

Produced by Studio KAI, A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime (Tomohashi) is based on the childhood romance manga series by Kazune Kawahara. The manga has been serialized on Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine since June 2021. The company has collected its chapters into 11 tankobon volumes.

A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime trailer confirms the October 2, 2025 debut date, opening theme, and additional cast

According to the first promotional video from the official staff, the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime will air its episodes every Thursday at 11:56 am JST on TBS and its affiliated networks, starting October 2, 2025. The series recently celebrated its world premiere at Anime Expo 2025 in July this year.

The first trailer for the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime captures Sae Iwata's feelings for her childhood friend, Koki Kamishiro. According to the trailer, Sae had fallen in love with Koki when they were in elementary school. Now, she is even more enamored by his gracious presence.

The trailer also reveals and previews the opening theme song, Stellar Days, performed by Motohiro Hata. Additionally, the short video discloses new cast members for the series.

The additional cast members of the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime are as follows:

Hina Yomiya as Hisui Onodera

Taito Ban as Yota Ayukawa

Mutsumi Tamura as Mio Kagawa

Ryota Osaka as Yushin Izawa.

New still released by Studio KAI (Image via X/@tamahoshi_anime)

Previously, it was announced that Minori Fujidera would voice Sae Itawa, and Yuki Ono would star as Koki Kamishiro. The new key visual features Sae, Koki, and recently announced characters, including Hisui, Yota, Yushin, and Mio.

Ayo Kobayashi directs the rom-com anime at Studio KAI, with Yasuhiro Nakanishi overseeing the series scripts. Jin Feng Zeng is the show's character designer, while Natsumi Tabuchi is the music composer. More information about the anime's additional staff members will be announced in the future.

A brief synopsis of the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime

Sae and Koki, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio KAI)

Based on the original manga series, the title follows Sae and Koki, who have been friends since childhood. Sae had fallen in love with Koki at first sight during the elementary school years.

Now, in high school, she becomes assured of her feelings for her childhood friend. However, Sae is not the only person who loves Koki. As such, the anime will revolve around a wholesome romance drama story.

