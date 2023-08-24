My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 will be serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine. The chapter is set to release on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Readers worldwide can easily access the latest chapters of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! Shueisha Publication’s digital library.

The latest addition to the series, Kisaki’s older sister, Airi, stands out by being seemingly ordinary, unlike Kisaki. Anticipations among the fanbase suggest the manga will see more of her in the upcoming chapters. Given the events that transpired in the previous installment, My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 will center on Kisaki discovering that Airi ran into Haruka.

This encounter would typically upset a regular teenager, but considering Kisaki’s unique nature, fans can anticipate her displaying an eerie and unexpected reaction to the situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! anime and manga spoilers.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 release timings for all regions and where to read

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 will be available for fans outside Japan exclusively on Shueisha’s MangaPlus’s official website. Readers can also find the latest chapters of the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the most popular manga-reading apps internationally.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 for all regions with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023

A brief recap of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! Chapter 15

After running into Haruka, Rinko learned that Kisaki had rushed to her home because she wasn’t feeling well. Suddenly, the duo encountered Airi, Kisaki’s elder sister, who startled him by referring to him as her younger sister’s romantic partner. Later, the trio proceeded to a bowling alley, where Haruka unexpectedly inquired of Airi about the origins of Kisaki’s peculiar nature.

Eventually, Airi broke the silence by revealing Kisaki’s obsession with being "number 1" in every aspect had been influenced by Airi herself, who had always been a step ahead. However, having now discovered Kisaki’s increasing companionship and the time spent with Haruka, Airi believed that this could potentially lead to a transformation for her little sister.

While heading home, Haruka startled Rinko by revealing that he was more excited to discover the mysterious aspect of Kisaki. He explained that attributing her unique personality solely to common reasons like bullying or domestic violence would have been too ordinary, and he found the idea of discovering the real, unconventional reason behind her behavior to be quite intriguing.

What to expect from My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 (Speculative)

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 is anticipated to unveil Kisaki’s response to Airi’s encounter with Haruka, a moment that is bound to make his pulse race.

Given the hints in the recent release about Kisaki falling ill, fans could also expect Haruka and Rinko to make a visit to her home to check on her condition. This installment is anticipated to bring forth both emotional reactions and twists in the storyline.

Stay tuned for more My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! manga and anime news and updates as 2023 progresses.

