My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 is set to release on September 3, 2023. The chapter will be serialized in the weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. Leaving readers at the edge of their seats, the previous chapter concluded with an unprecedented cliffhanger.

Now, as the spotlight shifts to Sakurako, another new character will be entering the stage. With an anticipation of the unknown, there’s a palpable excitement about the dynamic twists and fresh intrigues she is expected to bring to the continuing story, heightening the impatience for the upcoming installment.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 will expand more on Haruka’s unexpected encounter with Sakurako

Release timings for all regions and where to read

For fans outside Japan, My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 will be available exclusively on the official website of Shueisha’s MangaPlus. Readers of the series can also find the latest chapters of the manga on MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, two of the well-acclaimed manga-reading apps worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 for all regions with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

A brief recap of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15

With the school’s cultural festival in full swing, the students were divided into several groups to participate. As expected by Rinko, Kisaki joined the haunted house group and successfully managed to scare her. Since Kisaki and Haruka hadn’t signed up for the stage events and had nothing specific to do, they decided to wait until something came up for them.

Meanwhile, as the lights went off, Kisaki seized the opportunity to play a prank on Haruka. She staged mock injury by intentionally causing a shelf to fall, which was all part of her elaborate plan. However, the plan backfired. Despite Haruka knowing it was all in jest, his genuine concern led him to hold Kisaki’s cheeks and draw her closer affectionately.

The unexpected closeness had an unintended consequence: Kisaki was so overwhelmed that she fainted. After waking up, Kisaki discovered Rinko and Haruka beside her. She eventually explained that her blackout was sleep deprivation since she didn’t sleep due to the preparation for the haunted house for the cultural festival.

After Haruka left, Rinko witnessed a few changes in Kisaki’s personality, which reminded her of Airi’s assertion that the right person would eventually change her. While standing in the corridor, Haruka met Sakurako, who asked if she could buy him a drink.

What to expect from My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 (speculative)

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 is expected to see an exciting turn of events, with major revelations to be made regarding Haruka’s unexpected encounter with Sakurako. The latter’s assertive invitation adds an intriguing layer to their connection, hinting at a potentially deeper history between them.

As such, My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 16 holds the promise of uncovering secrets and emotions that will undoubtedly keep readers eagerly turning the pages to discover the truth behind this unexpected encounter.

Stay tuned for more My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! manga and anime news and updates as 2023 progresses.

