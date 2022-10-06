My Hero Academia 369: Twitter enjoys Deku getting his revenge and is scared of Spinner’s fate

The spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 have been released on social media for fans to enjoy, and they contain some of the most thrilling moments in the series so far. Deku has finally avenged Bakugo, AFO demonstrated how much of a sore loser he is, and Spinner was brought back as a major threat in the series.

After the spoilers were published, fans on Twitter began posting their feelings and theories about the future of the series. The platform has been filled with netizens showing their joy and concern about the events that transpired in My Hero Academia 369. Keep reading to learn more about the reaction Twitter had after the spoilers were revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia 369.

Twitter mocked AFO after the spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 showed how much of a sore loser he can be

What has fans on Twitter so excited?

The spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 revealed that the chapter will begin with a flashback of the Second User fighting AFO. The villain will wonder how it is possible for Deku to have so much power. Meanwhile, the Hero will hopeful use all of his Quirks to overwhelm the villain and open a gigantic hole in his chest. The chapter will end with Spinner, who apparently evolved due to AFO.

What have fans on Twitter been saying?

Papí @doublecuppme Deku using all his quirks at the same time against Shiggy Deku using all his quirks at the same time against Shiggy 🔥🔥

chase ✰ @dekunobouchase 🫡 just casually using 7 quirks jfc Rukasu @RukasuMHA Danger Sense activates and Deku sees that TomurAFO is going to hit him, so he uses Smokescreen, jumps high with Float and pulls TomurAFO with Black Whip. He then prepares his next attack, charged with Fa Jin that he stored with the Quintuple Detroit Smash #MHA369 Danger Sense activates and Deku sees that TomurAFO is going to hit him, so he uses Smokescreen, jumps high with Float and pulls TomurAFO with Black Whip. He then prepares his next attack, charged with Fa Jin that he stored with the Quintuple Detroit Smash #MHA369 deku really is the #1 hero guys🫡 just casually using 7 quirks jfc twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… deku really is the #1 hero guys 😭😭😭😭😭🫡 just casually using 7 quirks jfc twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…

Overall, fans are ecstatic about seeing Deku dominate the battle against Shigaraki/AFO. The boy has proven to be one of the best and most creative fighters in the series. His imaginative uses and combinations of the Quirks contained inside OFA left fans in awe after the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 were released.

federica | kanej #1 stan @fedebookworm

he really said

"there's nothing that I do better than revenge"

"look what you made me do

#bnha369 #MHA369 #mhaspoiler not izuku entering in his reputation erahe really said"there's nothing that I do better than revenge""look what you made me do not izuku entering in his reputation erahe really said"there's nothing that I do better than revenge""look what you made me do#bnha369 #MHA369 #mhaspoiler

💥||Nerdy_Kacchan||💥 @Nerdy_Kacchan #MHA369 #Spoilers

He really went:

You punch a hole in Kacchan's chest, and I'm going to punch a hole in yours.

🤣🤣🤣 Rukasu @RukasuMHA The punch was so strong that it opened a hole in TomurAFO's chest. Yoichi says that he can see his brother inside and that what the round-eyed young man (Mirio) said is true: this long fight is affecting the fusion between All for One and Shigaraki #MHA369 The punch was so strong that it opened a hole in TomurAFO's chest. Yoichi says that he can see his brother inside and that what the round-eyed young man (Mirio) said is true: this long fight is affecting the fusion between All for One and Shigaraki #MHA369 He really went:You punch a hole in Kacchan's chest, and I'm going to punch a hole in yours.🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHA369 #SpoilersHe really went:You punch a hole in Kacchan's chest, and I'm going to punch a hole in yours.🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

However, fans did not focus much on how Deku used his Quirks, rather, they focused on why he used them. The boy has completely forgotten about his desire to save the villain, blinded by his rage after seeing Bakugo injured. He used his power to seek vengeance for what Shigaraki/AFO did to Bakugo, which fans are overjoyed about.

⭐️ Millie @Slayorozu I feel awful for Shigaraki/tenko his body is just being used and destroyed #MHA369 I feel awful for Shigaraki/tenko his body is just being used and destroyed #MHA369

oli💥MOB ERA @OFAkacchan #MHASpoilers #MHA369



it's time for little tenko to do something from the inside... please baby, rebel it's time for little tenko to do something from the inside... please baby, rebel #MHASpoilers #MHA369it's time for little tenko to do something from the inside... please baby, rebel

Nevertheless, some fans are saddened by the fact that Tenko’s body is sustaining such massive damage. The community is begging the boy to rebel against AFO and demonstrate that he can still be saved.

The Donut👊🍩 @Squirrelcrap123 #MHA369



I love how AFO threw an actual temper tantrum, it goes to show that without his power, he really is nothing. I love how AFO threw an actual temper tantrum, it goes to show that without his power, he really is nothing. #MHA369 I love how AFO threw an actual temper tantrum, it goes to show that without his power, he really is nothing.

The fanbase is mocking AFO on social media for his temper tantrum at the end of My Hero Academia 369. Fans knew the villain had other plans in case his fusion with Shigaraki failed. However, no one expected him to scream like an angry child before using his last resort.

chia(ara)💥🧡aibaku/dkbk pinned📌 @clairer_4rt_mha #MHASpoilers #MHA369



Anyway I am waiting for the wrost, it's going too well for Izuku, so there should happen something bad before it goes good again Anyway I am waiting for the wrost, it's going too well for Izuku, so there should happen something bad before it goes good again #MHASpoilers #MHA369Anyway I am waiting for the wrost, it's going too well for Izuku, so there should happen something bad before it goes good again 😗

Noukon 🌿 @mybluesunset #MHASpoilers #MHA369



The final boss has a second health bar and Izuku's five minutes will be up soon, I bet The final boss has a second health bar and Izuku's five minutes will be up soon, I bet #MHASpoilers #MHA369 The final boss has a second health bar and Izuku's five minutes will be up soon, I bet

SPARKLE⭐✨| INACTIVE @Izubunnyy #MHA369



LMAOO NOT AFO TALKING ABOUT BEING UNFAIR..



BUT I HOPE THIS DOESN'T MEAN HE WILL TARGET MONOMA/AIZAWA NEXT Rukasu @RukasuMHA The 2nd says that the real deal starts now, that he needs to remember Shimura's words and that he cannot pass out yet. All for One begins an internal monologue saying that it's unfair because he has not yet been able to use any quirk to show how strong his new body is #MHA369 The 2nd says that the real deal starts now, that he needs to remember Shimura's words and that he cannot pass out yet. All for One begins an internal monologue saying that it's unfair because he has not yet been able to use any quirk to show how strong his new body is #MHA369 LMAOO NOT AFO TALKING ABOUT BEING UNFAIR..BUT I HOPE THIS DOESN'T MEAN HE WILL TARGET MONOMA/AIZAWA NEXT twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHA369 LMAOO NOT AFO TALKING ABOUT BEING UNFAIR..BUT I HOPE THIS DOESN'T MEAN HE WILL TARGET MONOMA/AIZAWA NEXT twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Mey | ☁︎ Matching with Cici~ @Meylovesbkdk #MHA369



The second user said that he can't pass out yet, he was talking about Deku right? Could that be the drawback from using all of the quirks like that? The second user said that he can't pass out yet, he was talking about Deku right? Could that be the drawback from using all of the quirks like that? #MHA369The second user said that he can't pass out yet, he was talking about Deku right? Could that be the drawback from using all of the quirks like that?

Noukon 🌿 @mybluesunset #MHASpoilers #MHA369



"He cannot pass out YET." Yet? YET??? So they already know Izuku's body won't be able to take this strain for much longer?? Oh yes he's so going to join Katsuki on the ground Rukasu @RukasuMHA The 2nd says that the real deal starts now, that he needs to remember Shimura's words and that he cannot pass out yet. All for One begins an internal monologue saying that it's unfair because he has not yet been able to use any quirk to show how strong his new body is #MHA369 The 2nd says that the real deal starts now, that he needs to remember Shimura's words and that he cannot pass out yet. All for One begins an internal monologue saying that it's unfair because he has not yet been able to use any quirk to show how strong his new body is #MHA369 "He cannot pass out YET." Yet? YET??? So they already know Izuku's body won't be able to take this strain for much longer?? Oh yes he's so going to join Katsuki on the ground twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHASpoilers #MHA369 "He cannot pass out YET." Yet? YET??? So they already know Izuku's body won't be able to take this strain for much longer?? Oh yes he's so going to join Katsuki on the ground twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Sadly, fans believe that this will not end well for the green-haired hero. According to the Second User, Izuku had only five minutes to defeat the villain. Despite his best efforts, Shigaraki/AFO does not appear to have gone down, even after a hole was opened in his chest. Fans fear that Deku will soon be joining Bakugo, injured and barely clinging to life.

dee @onlybkg #mha369 ended with basically no bakugo meaning with the pov switch that's coming soon we probably won't see him come back for months #mha369 ended with basically no bakugo meaning with the pov switch that's coming soon we probably won't see him come back for months <//3

chia(ara)💥🧡aibaku/dkbk pinned📌 @clairer_4rt_mha #MHASpoilers #MHA369



Well Bakugou it has been fun watching you dead from all the possible angles

See you in months 🏻‍♀️ Well Bakugou it has been fun watching you dead from all the possible anglesSee you in months🏻‍♀️ #MHASpoilers #MHA369Well Bakugou it has been fun watching you dead from all the possible anglesSee you in months 🙆🏻‍♀️

Speaking of Bakugo, the fandom is saying goodbye to the panels of his unconscious body that Horikoshi has been showing in every chapter for the last two months. With the change that will occur at the end of My Hero Academia 369, fans believe that we will not see the U.A. Grounds battle for at least a few months.

DecayCoreUnderscore /🖋 @DecayCore_ #mhaspoliers twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA AFO then finishes his internal monologue by agreeing with Yoichi, saying that if all the efforts accumulated through the year are going to define the results of this battle, then he still has a winning chance. Cut to Spinner, who's giant and drooling. End of chapter #MHA369 AFO then finishes his internal monologue by agreeing with Yoichi, saying that if all the efforts accumulated through the year are going to define the results of this battle, then he still has a winning chance. Cut to Spinner, who's giant and drooling. End of chapter #MHA369 Spinner … wait … he’s gonna die isn’t he… 🙂 #mha369 Spinner … wait … he’s gonna die isn’t he… 🙂 #mha369 #mhaspoliers twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… https://t.co/Is6SxQBKMC

tiffany🍂 @_dekuism #MHASpoilers #MHA369



hyped for this chapter, but the last page makes me sad. I've always liked Spinner, and to see him like this is heartbreaking. I kinda hope he survives the war hyped for this chapter, but the last page makes me sad. I've always liked Spinner, and to see him like this is heartbreaking. I kinda hope he survives the war #MHASpoilers #MHA369hyped for this chapter, but the last page makes me sad. I've always liked Spinner, and to see him like this is heartbreaking. I kinda hope he survives the war 😔

It seems like chapter 370 will focus on Spinner and his new form. This transformation has caused multiple reactions on Twitter. Some fans are happy to see the lizard-like villain appear once again in the series. Others are laughing, claiming that Horikoshi transformed the humanoid reptile into a copyright-friendly Godzilla. However, some are scared about Spinner possibly dying soon.

Noukon 🌿 @mybluesunset #MHASpoilers #MHA369



Our lizard boy Spinner went rogue! Ngl, this whole topic about people with mutant quirks in BNHA and the discrimination they face has always piqued my interest. I'm curious to see how Horikoshi handles it. He's up against Shouji and Kouda! Our lizard boy Spinner went rogue! Ngl, this whole topic about people with mutant quirks in BNHA and the discrimination they face has always piqued my interest. I'm curious to see how Horikoshi handles it. He's up against Shouji and Kouda! #MHASpoilers #MHA369 Our lizard boy Spinner went rogue! Ngl, this whole topic about people with mutant quirks in BNHA and the discrimination they face has always piqued my interest. I'm curious to see how Horikoshi handles it. He's up against Shouji and Kouda!

Bones🦇🍂 buttersquaaad @crypticdyke I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to do what they did in the first war and have him pick up AFO’s original body and bring it to where Deku’s fighting🤧 #MHA369 it looks like Spinner is our new GigantomachiaI wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to do what they did in the first war and have him pick up AFO’s original body and bring it to where Deku’s fighting🤧 #MHAspoilers it looks like Spinner is our new Gigantomachia 👀👀 I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to do what they did in the first war and have him pick up AFO’s original body and bring it to where Deku’s fighting🤧 #MHAspoilers #MHA369

waiting for 2nd user's backstory @kuroborogiri



spinner got quirks from afo



spinner's trying to break out Kurogiri, who also got quirks from AFO



Hospital fight is going to define the results of this war



#MHA369 #MHAspoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA AFO then finishes his internal monologue by agreeing with Yoichi, saying that if all the efforts accumulated through the year are going to define the results of this battle, then he still has a winning chance. Cut to Spinner, who's giant and drooling. End of chapter #MHA369 AFO then finishes his internal monologue by agreeing with Yoichi, saying that if all the efforts accumulated through the year are going to define the results of this battle, then he still has a winning chance. Cut to Spinner, who's giant and drooling. End of chapter #MHA369 "efforts accumulated"= quirks accumulatedspinner got quirks from afospinner's trying to break out Kurogiri, who also got quirks from AFOHospital fight is going to define the results of this war "efforts accumulated"= quirks accumulatedspinner got quirks from afospinner's trying to break out Kurogiri, who also got quirks from AFOHospital fight is going to define the results of this war#MHA369 #MHAspoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

The community is wondering what plans AFO has for the new hulking reptile. Many theories have been posted to Twitter. Some fans believe that the villain will have a role similar to Gigantomachia's in the first war. Others are claiming that Spinner has been infused with nine other Quirks, which would represent the nine lights that appeared around AFO.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA

"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."

Horikoshi's comment in this week's Shonen Jump:"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it." Horikoshi's comment in this week's Shonen Jump:"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."👀👀👀👀👀

T0xic @_Toxic_00 #MHA369

It seems like Horikoshi’s plans to End My Hero By the end of this year MAY come to a change of mind… It seems like Horikoshi’s plans to End My Hero By the end of this year MAY come to a change of mind… #MHA369 It seems like Horikoshi’s plans to End My Hero By the end of this year MAY come to a change of mind… https://t.co/EpNopBagZT

Goshinheck @goshinheck twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA

"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."

Horikoshi's comment in this week's Shonen Jump:"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it." Horikoshi's comment in this week's Shonen Jump:"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."👀👀👀👀👀 Oooo this isn’t big news exactly but good to know that Hori isn’t trying to rush the ending #mha369 Oooo this isn’t big news exactly but good to know that Hori isn’t trying to rush the ending #mha369 twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…

Chuny @ShonenChuny #MHA369



Like I've been saying Horikoshi just needs to take a month break and relax and get back to the story when he's ready rather than burn himself out and destroy the story in the process due to exhaustion. Glad we'll have more MHA going into next year though 🏽 Like I've been saying Horikoshi just needs to take a month break and relax and get back to the story when he's ready rather than burn himself out and destroy the story in the process due to exhaustion. Glad we'll have more MHA going into next year though #MHA369 Like I've been saying Horikoshi just needs to take a month break and relax and get back to the story when he's ready rather than burn himself out and destroy the story in the process due to exhaustion. Glad we'll have more MHA going into next year though🙏🏽

Lastly, the raw scans of My Hero Academia 369 contained a message from the creator, Horikoshi, about the end of the series. The manga creator claimed that the series would conclude by the end of 2022. However, it seems like he is reconsidering this, as he stated that the story is nowhere near done and it is already 10 months into the year. Fans are thrilled about the idea of more content.

Final thoughts

Deku will truly surprise fans once My Hero Academia 369 is released (Image via Shueisha)

Despite the chapter containing several action scenes, My Hero Academia 369 also gave fans many intriguing revelations and hints about what will occur in the manga. The fandom is elated about the events that will be depicted once the chapter is officially released.

While it is still not clear what AFO is planning, nor how Spinner fits into all of this, the community is ready to learn more about it in the next couple of weeks. The series may be heading towards its end, but it seems like we still have a long way to go before it concludes.

