Create

My Hero Academia 369: Twitter enjoys Deku getting his revenge and is scared of Spinner’s fate

The fandom cannot stop talking about Deku and Spinner (Image via Sportskeeda)
The fandom cannot stop talking about Deku and Spinner (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut
Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut
ANALYST
Modified Oct 06, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 have been released on social media for fans to enjoy, and they contain some of the most thrilling moments in the series so far. Deku has finally avenged Bakugo, AFO demonstrated how much of a sore loser he is, and Spinner was brought back as a major threat in the series.

After the spoilers were published, fans on Twitter began posting their feelings and theories about the future of the series. The platform has been filled with netizens showing their joy and concern about the events that transpired in My Hero Academia 369. Keep reading to learn more about the reaction Twitter had after the spoilers were revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia 369.

Twitter mocked AFO after the spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 showed how much of a sore loser he can be

What has fans on Twitter so excited?

#MHA369 #MHASPOILERSEVERYONE STOP MOVING AND LOOK AT HIM GO!!!! https://t.co/VxO3AGSzBC

The spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 revealed that the chapter will begin with a flashback of the Second User fighting AFO. The villain will wonder how it is possible for Deku to have so much power. Meanwhile, the Hero will hopeful use all of his Quirks to overwhelm the villain and open a gigantic hole in his chest. The chapter will end with Spinner, who apparently evolved due to AFO.

What have fans on Twitter been saying?

#MHASpoiler #MHA369Need this FRAMED https://t.co/p6TNNeNWs0
Izuku's creativity when using his quirk is so- ❤️ #mha369 #MHAspoilers
Deku using all his quirks at the same time against Shiggy 🔥🔥
deku really is the #1 hero guys 😭😭😭😭😭🫡 just casually using 7 quirks jfc twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…

Overall, fans are ecstatic about seeing Deku dominate the battle against Shigaraki/AFO. The boy has proven to be one of the best and most creative fighters in the series. His imaginative uses and combinations of the Quirks contained inside OFA left fans in awe after the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 were released.

#MHA369 #MHAspoilersCan’t deny it anymore.. it’s really spelled out..“When my desire to win becomes greater than my desire to save…” https://t.co/KojnkG2331
#MHA369 #MHASpoilersKARMA IS FOR YOU twitter.com/Dekacchann/sta…
not izuku entering in his reputation erahe really said"there's nothing that I do better than revenge""look what you made me do#bnha369 #MHA369 #mhaspoiler
#MHA369 #SpoilersHe really went:You punch a hole in Kacchan's chest, and I'm going to punch a hole in yours.🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…
Deku's punch opened a hole in AFO's chest! 😱😱 Deku returns the hit that AFO did to Katsuki 🥲 but... i dont think this is over.. AFO hasn't yet been able to use any quirk with his new body... #MHA369 #bnha369 #MHAspoiler #bnhaspoilers

However, fans did not focus much on how Deku used his Quirks, rather, they focused on why he used them. The boy has completely forgotten about his desire to save the villain, blinded by his rage after seeing Bakugo injured. He used his power to seek vengeance for what Shigaraki/AFO did to Bakugo, which fans are overjoyed about.

I feel awful for Shigaraki/tenko his body is just being used and destroyed #MHA369
#MHASpoilers #MHA369it's time for little tenko to do something from the inside... please baby, rebel

Nevertheless, some fans are saddened by the fact that Tenko’s body is sustaining such massive damage. The community is begging the boy to rebel against AFO and demonstrate that he can still be saved.

Deep down, I KNEW that AFO was going to pull a sneaky, underhanded move. Because he’s a petty sore loser. #mha369 #mhaspoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…
#MHA369 I love how AFO threw an actual temper tantrum, it goes to show that without his power, he really is nothing.
#MHAspoilers #MHA369AFO whining like a little baby again I see 🥱
AFO is seems like he is gonna cry here.#MHAspoilers #MHA369

The fanbase is mocking AFO on social media for his temper tantrum at the end of My Hero Academia 369. Fans knew the villain had other plans in case his fusion with Shigaraki failed. However, no one expected him to scream like an angry child before using his last resort.

#MHASpoilers #MHA369Anyway I am waiting for the wrost, it's going too well for Izuku, so there should happen something bad before it goes good again 😗
#MHASpoilers #MHA369 The final boss has a second health bar and Izuku's five minutes will be up soon, I bet
#MHA369 LMAOO NOT AFO TALKING ABOUT BEING UNFAIR..BUT I HOPE THIS DOESN'T MEAN HE WILL TARGET MONOMA/AIZAWA NEXT twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…
#MHA369The second user said that he can't pass out yet, he was talking about Deku right? Could that be the drawback from using all of the quirks like that?
#MHASpoilers #MHA369 "He cannot pass out YET." Yet? YET??? So they already know Izuku's body won't be able to take this strain for much longer?? Oh yes he's so going to join Katsuki on the ground twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Sadly, fans believe that this will not end well for the green-haired hero. According to the Second User, Izuku had only five minutes to defeat the villain. Despite his best efforts, Shigaraki/AFO does not appear to have gone down, even after a hole was opened in his chest. Fans fear that Deku will soon be joining Bakugo, injured and barely clinging to life.

#mha369 ended with basically no bakugo meaning with the pov switch that's coming soon we probably won't see him come back for months <//3
#MHASpoilers #MHA369Well Bakugou it has been fun watching you dead from all the possible anglesSee you in months 🙆🏻‍♀️

Speaking of Bakugo, the fandom is saying goodbye to the panels of his unconscious body that Horikoshi has been showing in every chapter for the last two months. With the change that will occur at the end of My Hero Academia 369, fans believe that we will not see the U.A. Grounds battle for at least a few months.

give him😭back #MHASpoilers #mha369 https://t.co/EtnWu1g3tw
Spinner … wait … he’s gonna die isn’t he… 🙂 #mha369 #mhaspoliers twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… https://t.co/Is6SxQBKMC
Spinner really said:#MHA369 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/qOR72KRJc7
#MHAspoiler #MHA369 SPINNER WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU WHAT DID THEY DO????😭😭
#MHASpoilers #MHA369hyped for this chapter, but the last page makes me sad. I've always liked Spinner, and to see him like this is heartbreaking. I kinda hope he survives the war 😔

It seems like chapter 370 will focus on Spinner and his new form. This transformation has caused multiple reactions on Twitter. Some fans are happy to see the lizard-like villain appear once again in the series. Others are laughing, claiming that Horikoshi transformed the humanoid reptile into a copyright-friendly Godzilla. However, some are scared about Spinner possibly dying soon.

#MHASpoilers #MHA369 Our lizard boy Spinner went rogue! Ngl, this whole topic about people with mutant quirks in BNHA and the discrimination they face has always piqued my interest. I'm curious to see how Horikoshi handles it. He's up against Shouji and Kouda!
it looks like Spinner is our new Gigantomachia 👀👀 I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to do what they did in the first war and have him pick up AFO’s original body and bring it to where Deku’s fighting🤧 #MHAspoilers #MHA369
"efforts accumulated"= quirks accumulatedspinner got quirks from afospinner's trying to break out Kurogiri, who also got quirks from AFOHospital fight is going to define the results of this war#MHA369 #MHAspoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

The community is wondering what plans AFO has for the new hulking reptile. Many theories have been posted to Twitter. Some fans believe that the villain will have a role similar to Gigantomachia's in the first war. Others are claiming that Spinner has been infused with nine other Quirks, which would represent the nine lights that appeared around AFO.

Horikoshi's comment in this week's Shonen Jump:"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."👀👀👀👀👀
#MHA369 It seems like Horikoshi’s plans to End My Hero By the end of this year MAY come to a change of mind… https://t.co/EpNopBagZT
Oooo this isn’t big news exactly but good to know that Hori isn’t trying to rush the ending #mha369 twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…
#MHA369 Like I've been saying Horikoshi just needs to take a month break and relax and get back to the story when he's ready rather than burn himself out and destroy the story in the process due to exhaustion. Glad we'll have more MHA going into next year though🙏🏽

Lastly, the raw scans of My Hero Academia 369 contained a message from the creator, Horikoshi, about the end of the series. The manga creator claimed that the series would conclude by the end of 2022. However, it seems like he is reconsidering this, as he stated that the story is nowhere near done and it is already 10 months into the year. Fans are thrilled about the idea of more content.

Final thoughts

Deku will truly surprise fans once My Hero Academia 369 is released (Image via Shueisha)
Deku will truly surprise fans once My Hero Academia 369 is released (Image via Shueisha)

Despite the chapter containing several action scenes, My Hero Academia 369 also gave fans many intriguing revelations and hints about what will occur in the manga. The fandom is elated about the events that will be depicted once the chapter is officially released.

While it is still not clear what AFO is planning, nor how Spinner fits into all of this, the community is ready to learn more about it in the next couple of weeks. The series may be heading towards its end, but it seems like we still have a long way to go before it concludes.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...