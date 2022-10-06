My Hero Academia 369: Twitter enjoys Deku getting his revenge and is scared of Spinner’s fate

The spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 have been released on social media for fans to enjoy, and they contain some of the most thrilling moments in the series so far. Deku has finally avenged Bakugo, AFO demonstrated how much of a sore loser he is, and Spinner was brought back as a major threat in the series.
After the spoilers were published, fans on Twitter began posting their feelings and theories about the future of the series. The platform has been filled with netizens showing their joy and concern about the events that transpired in My Hero Academia 369. Keep reading to learn more about the reaction Twitter had after the spoilers were revealed.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia 369.
Twitter mocked AFO after the spoilers for My Hero Academia 369 showed how much of a sore loser he can be
What has fans on Twitter so excited?
The spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 revealed that the chapter will begin with a flashback of the Second User fighting AFO. The villain will wonder how it is possible for Deku to have so much power. Meanwhile, the Hero will hopeful use all of his Quirks to overwhelm the villain and open a gigantic hole in his chest. The chapter will end with Spinner, who apparently evolved due to AFO.
What have fans on Twitter been saying?
Overall, fans are ecstatic about seeing Deku dominate the battle against Shigaraki/AFO. The boy has proven to be one of the best and most creative fighters in the series. His imaginative uses and combinations of the Quirks contained inside OFA left fans in awe after the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 were released.
However, fans did not focus much on how Deku used his Quirks, rather, they focused on why he used them. The boy has completely forgotten about his desire to save the villain, blinded by his rage after seeing Bakugo injured. He used his power to seek vengeance for what Shigaraki/AFO did to Bakugo, which fans are overjoyed about.
Nevertheless, some fans are saddened by the fact that Tenko’s body is sustaining such massive damage. The community is begging the boy to rebel against AFO and demonstrate that he can still be saved.
The fanbase is mocking AFO on social media for his temper tantrum at the end of My Hero Academia 369. Fans knew the villain had other plans in case his fusion with Shigaraki failed. However, no one expected him to scream like an angry child before using his last resort.
Sadly, fans believe that this will not end well for the green-haired hero. According to the Second User, Izuku had only five minutes to defeat the villain. Despite his best efforts, Shigaraki/AFO does not appear to have gone down, even after a hole was opened in his chest. Fans fear that Deku will soon be joining Bakugo, injured and barely clinging to life.
Speaking of Bakugo, the fandom is saying goodbye to the panels of his unconscious body that Horikoshi has been showing in every chapter for the last two months. With the change that will occur at the end of My Hero Academia 369, fans believe that we will not see the U.A. Grounds battle for at least a few months.
It seems like chapter 370 will focus on Spinner and his new form. This transformation has caused multiple reactions on Twitter. Some fans are happy to see the lizard-like villain appear once again in the series. Others are laughing, claiming that Horikoshi transformed the humanoid reptile into a copyright-friendly Godzilla. However, some are scared about Spinner possibly dying soon.
The community is wondering what plans AFO has for the new hulking reptile. Many theories have been posted to Twitter. Some fans believe that the villain will have a role similar to Gigantomachia's in the first war. Others are claiming that Spinner has been infused with nine other Quirks, which would represent the nine lights that appeared around AFO.
Lastly, the raw scans of My Hero Academia 369 contained a message from the creator, Horikoshi, about the end of the series. The manga creator claimed that the series would conclude by the end of 2022. However, it seems like he is reconsidering this, as he stated that the story is nowhere near done and it is already 10 months into the year. Fans are thrilled about the idea of more content.
Final thoughts
Despite the chapter containing several action scenes, My Hero Academia 369 also gave fans many intriguing revelations and hints about what will occur in the manga. The fandom is elated about the events that will be depicted once the chapter is officially released.
While it is still not clear what AFO is planning, nor how Spinner fits into all of this, the community is ready to learn more about it in the next couple of weeks. The series may be heading towards its end, but it seems like we still have a long way to go before it concludes.