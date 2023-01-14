My Hero Academia: Can Hawks still use his Quirk after being burned by Dabi? Explained

With Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime set to delve into the losses Pro Heroes suffered during the Paranormal Liberation War, fans are curious about the prices they paid. While the loss of many lives, such as in the case of Midnight and Majestic, are obvious consequences, there are some less evident sacrifices made by many of the Heroes involved.

A My Hero Academia character whose status fans are curious about is Hawks. The Pro Hero was severely burned by Dabi in their fight during the Paranormal Liberation War. It was even implied (via Hawks’ needing Tokoyami’s help to escape) that his Quirk, Fierce Wings, has been burnt away by Dabi’s flames.

Now, fans are curious whether Hawks can continue fighting against All For One and his nefarious forces. Follow along as this article fully explains if the Pro Hero can still use his Quirk after being burned by Dabi’s flames in My Hero Academia.

WARNING: My Hero Academia Season 6 spoilers below. Read at your own risk

My Hero Academia’s Hawks is still able to be a Pro Hero but as a relative shadow of what he once was

Can Hawks still use his Quirk? Explained

After Hawks’ fight with Dabi in My Hero Academia’s Paranormal Liberation War arc, the Pro Hero was taken out of commission for the rest of the battle. Were it not for the fateful intervention of Hawks’ protege Tokoyami Fumikage, he likely would have died at Dabi’s hands.

However, Hawks was saved by Tokoyami, who picked him up and flew away. The Pro Hero was unable to use his own Quirk, Fierce Wings. This is due to Dabi’s flames burning all but the most recessed feathers of his wings, fully neutering him of his incredible Quirk.

The My Hero Academia anime series has yet to show this to viewers, but Hawks will eventually be given prosthetic feathers that will allow him to continue his Pro Hero work. The decision to do so was made after Recovery Girl’s Heal Quirk was unable to properly and fully restore his feathers. The main goal of the prosthetics is to allow him to reach his previous high speeds, a key part of his combat and rescue strategy.

The aspects of his Quirk that are now fully defunct are the Feather Blades he was previously seen using. In the past, Hawks had special, elongated feathers that were much more rigid and sharp than the others in his wings. He would often detach these to use them as twin blades, giving him a fantastic offensive weapon without the added weight of steel.

Unfortunately, Recovery Girl’s Quirk couldn't restore these Feather Blades, and it’s presumed that whatever prosthetic options were available weren’t viable for whatever reason.

Thus, the current My Hero Academia manga series sees him carry around two katanas, which he uses in place of the now-burnt Feather Blades.

In summation

While some of Hawks' abilities are unfortunately gone forever as a result of his fight with Dabi, the Pro Hero can still use his Quirk thanks to prosthetic assistance.

Much like Mirko, his sacrifices may have limited his effectiveness relative to what it once was, but they haven’t forced him into retirement yet.

