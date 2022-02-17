My Hero Academia chapter 344: Release date for different time zones, what to expect, and more

The Second War is supposed to begin with My Hero Academia chapter 344, and fans can’t wait for its release. Chapter 343 ended on a cliff-hanger with the two armies facing each other.

The manga is moving rapidly, with the final arc steadily reaching its climax. The Second War promises to be bloody and extensive, and chapter 344 is the first of many to come.

My Hero Academia chapter 344 release date and time for all regions

The simultaneous release announcement on Manga Plus states that My Hero Academia chapter 344 will be officially released on Sunday, February 20, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM, February 21

Australian central time: 12.30 AM, February 21

Where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 344 can be officially read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App. But these platforms only make the last three chapters free. Readers will have to pay a fee to access the entire My Hero Academia library.

Synopsis of chapter 343

My Hero Academia chapter 343 is titled “Let you down.” AFO called Aoyama’s mother to arrange for Aoyama to deliver Midoriya to him the next day. He confirmed with his lie-detection quirk that he had not been deceived. The next day, Aoyama called Midoriya to an abandoned parking lot and explained that he was released due to his parents’ lawyer.

He tells Midoriya about AFO’s plans to bring Japan to such a point of economic and social ruin that the people will have no choice but to resort to villainy. AFO plans to become the overlord of that dystopian world by being the sole provider of every necessary resource.

Aoyama pretended to have betrayed the heroes, but when AFO appeared behind him, he shot his Navel Laser at him. AFO was surprised that he had been lied to but easily deflected the attack. Wanting to capture One for All, he brought his legion to the parking lot, including Toga, Dabi, and Shigaraki.

AFO stated that he had confirmed with Search that the heroes were not nearby, but immediately Monoma appeared behind Aoyama and Deku using Kurogiri’s quirk. He brought the leading heroes to the battle, including Miruko, Gang Orca, Fatgum and Endeavor. The two forces faced each other in the final panel.

What to expect from Chapter 344

The war will begin in My Hero Academia chapter 344. The forces that face each other are considerably lacking members on both sides. Spinner, Skeptic, the Sludge Villain, and other nomus have not been seen on the villains' side.

Best Jeanist, Hawks, and most of Class 1-A, especially Bakugou and Todoroki, are missing from the heroes' side. This could indicate that other battles are being fought simultaneously.

Additionally, the heroes had initially planned to isolate the villains individually. While some fans believe that Monoma can use Warp Gate to send each villain to a predetermined location, it is doubtful how long his quirk can keep copying Kurogiri's.

Shigaraki was not fully shown in chapter 343. His quirks should have evolved, and he should have been completed. Additionally, both Dabi and Endeavor are on the battlefield, which will likely lead to another stand-off between father and son in My Hero Academia chapter 344.

Some fans had theorized that a legion of villains could be copies made by Toga using Twice’s quirk. Should that be the case, the main force would be elsewhere, plotting a separate attack. The heroes may have predicted such a move. That is why they have also appeared with incomplete force.

Either way, My Hero Academia chapter 344 will be action-heavy. Whether Izuku will engage in a battle with Shigaraki or AFO right from the get-go remains to be seen. Fans believe that the manga is moving too fast and will hopefully be rectified in the upcoming chapter.

