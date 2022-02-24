My Hero Academia Chapter 345 raw scans: Isolation-plan is successful, individual fights begin

Raw scans of the entire My Hero Academia chapter 345 were leaked today, and nearly all of the predictions from last week came true. With the villains successfully isolated, the ground is set for the individual fights to begin. Mangaka Horikoshi, of course, did surprise the readers with a few twists and turns.

In a tragic call-back scene, one of the heroes ends up where they were not supposed to be. The chapter features an uncharacteristic number of double spreads.

Contrary to earlier speculation, the domes were not the final battleground. Horikoshi has his characters return to many of the iconic sites in the My Hero Academia universe.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 345

My Hero Academia Chapter 345 raw scans pit Deku and Ochako against Toga, the Todoroki brothers face each other

The last chapter explained how Monoma and Shinsou carried out their duties for the plan to work. Monoma brought the rest of class 1-A onto the battlefield.

Shigaraki did not activate his decay for an undisclosed reason, most likely because his comrades were nearby. Dabi tried to attack Endeavor but was stopped by Shoto Todoroki’s ice.

All Might engaged the Troy System, which trapped the villains in separate metal domes. As Monoma activated Warp Gate again, All for One figured out that they planned to Isolate the villains.

My Hero Academia chapter 345 is titled “Division.”

My Hero Academia chapter 345 raw scans

According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia chapter 345 starts with Toga asking them to break the cages while thinking of Midoriya. Some villains manage to destroy the domes, including Dabi, but he is pushed into one of the portals by Shoto’s combination attack.

The heroes push the villains to their designated portals and jump in after them. Bakugo calls Deku, but he gets pulled into a different portal by a black tendril. Fatgum stays behind to catch errant villains and protect Aoyama. Monoma seems pleased with the results of his work, but he is instructed to return to Aizawa.

Phase two of the operations begin, and My Hero Academia chapter 345 cuts to Gunga Mountain, where AFO has been taken. As predicted, nearly all pro heroes are there to fight him, including Endeavor, Hawks, Edgeshot, Kamui Woods, Pixiebob, Shishido, Tiger, and Tokoyami.

Endeavor says that since AFO’s transportation slime is inferior to Warp Gate, it cannot transport the user and can only cover a short distance. AFO taunts that splitting up the heroes would put them in danger, and putting the user of One for All with Tomura Shigaraki wasn’t a very good decision.

Additionally, he tells Endeavor that he has left his youngest son in a difficult situation, and the chapter cuts to Kamino, where Shoto is facing Dabi. Iida and Burnin are also nearby, facing a nomu.

U.A. is floating on a landmass, fortified and protected by a force field. Shigaraki gets transported there with Best Jeanist waiting for him. Bakugo also appears and reports that Deku is missing.

Deku arrives near a stadium with Uraraka, Asui, and Gang Orca. Uraraka is surprised to see him while Deku wonders why his Danger Sense was not activated. Toga, who was the one to pull him there, looks on with a resigned expression.

Final Thoughts

The Todoroki brothers’ fight is unlikely to be interrupted by other heroes since there is a nomu in Kamino to keep them occupied. It seems unlikely that Shigaraki was supposed to be taken care of only by Bakugo, Deku, and Best Jeanist, so who else is on that team remains to be seen.

The bulk of the force has been sent to the Gunga mountains with AFO. Tokoyami is likely there because of Dark Shadow’s power. My Hero Academia chapter 345 raw scans don’t disclose where Kirishima and the rest of Class 1-A are.

Deku’s danger sense likely did not activate because Toga did not pose a danger to him. The confrontation between her, Deku, and Uraraka will be more dialog-heavy than the rest.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha