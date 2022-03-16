My Hero Academia Chapter 348 raw scans: Deku responds to Toga’s confession, Uraraka gets ready for her battle

With My Hero Academia Chapter 348 getting released on Friday, the leaks have come in a day early. The last chapter ended on a cliff-hanger on Okuto Island, with both Deku and Uraraka being confronted by Toga. The raw scans elaborate on Deku’s reaction and the progression of the fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16, which also features Deku and Uraraka on the cover.

[This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 348]

Deku’s Danger Sense activates as Uraraka gets ready to face Toga in My Hero Academia Chapter 348

HEXAMENDLE @HEXAMENDLE "Be my Boyfriend."

Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.347] "Be my Boyfriend."Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.347] https://t.co/LYcgcvoNKU

In the previous chapter, Shigaraki revealed that since his new Quirk was a natural growth of his body, Erasure wouldn’t work on it.

Deku contacted Aizawa to request Warp Gate but was told to get to U.A. on his own since Monoma can only use one copied Quirk at a time.

On Okuto Island, Deku and Uraraka were confronted by Toga, who declared her love for the protagonist. Deku learned that Danger Sense only considers the intent behind an action. This is why it did not work on Toga since she harms people out of a genuine sense of affection.

According to the raw scans, My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is titled “Broken Heart.”

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 raw scans

Akane @Izukanee #MHASpoilers

One of my favorite headcannons became canon. Toga fell in love with Izuku because he looks like her old crush One of my favorite headcannons became canon. Toga fell in love with Izuku because he looks like her old crush #MHASpoilersOne of my favorite headcannons became canon. Toga fell in love with Izuku because he looks like her old crush 😭 https://t.co/do3FsuoLYR

As stated on Shonen Paradise's Discord server, My Hero Academia Chapter 348 starts with a narration explaining that Deku never realized Toga's feelings for him before and is now panicking.

Toga tells Deku that she fell in love with him because he looks like her first crush, adding that she wants to drink his blood to become him.

While Deku understands the wish to become like the person one admires (due to his own admiration for All Might), his idea of romantic love is relatively conventional.

Deku does not want to hurt the ones he loves, and this upsets Toga. She attacks him multiple times, but his Danger Sense starts working around her again, and he dodges the attacks.

Justice 💥 @Justixplode #MHA348 #MHASpoilers

The contrast before and after she hears his response (I’m assuming) gives me such Monika vibes from DDLC (IYKYK) The contrast before and after she hears his response (I’m assuming) gives me such Monika vibes from DDLC (IYKYK) #MHA348 #MHASpoilers The contrast before and after she hears his response (I’m assuming) gives me such Monika vibes from DDLC (IYKYK) https://t.co/uUS8ljRmvC

Toga asks Deku what the heroes plan to do with her, which reminds Uraraka of the last war.

Uraraka crashes into Toga and rolls away. She then tells Toga that she has been thinking about her since the last time they met.

Toga responds that she only cares about Deku right now and attacks Uraraka with a knife and needles. Froppy arrives in time, kicking Toga away and telling Deku that he has no time to waste here. They purposefully isolate Toga on a remote island, and Uravity is the one tasked with handling her.

Uraraka assures Deku that her cut is not that deep, so she can still fight. She urges him to return to U.A., but he hesitates after remembering their last conversation in front of Troy.

Toga intones that she expected Uraraka to understand her, and Deku becomes more worried. However, Uraraka smiles resolutely and yells for him to go, and Deku rushes towards U.A. High.

Speculations

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

ft. My Hero Academia

Side Text: "It's Time to Fight"

#MHASpoilers #BCSpoilers #JJKSpoilers WSJ Issue#16 Enhanced Coverft. My Hero AcademiaSide Text: "It's Time to Fight" WSJ Issue#16 Enhanced Cover ft. My Hero AcademiaSide Text: "It's Time to Fight"#MHASpoilers #BCSpoilers #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/qmndd2nmB6

The cover page of WSJ Issue 16 features Deku and Uraraka in their new costumes, ready for battle. Horikoshi has been hinting at a development in their relationship for a long time. However, readers were pleasantly surprised to see that it did not come at the cost of Uraraka’s character exposition.

Horikoshi declared Uraraka and Toga to be each other’s foils a while back. He further stated that they would have a monumental confrontation before the series ends.

It seems that My Hero Academia Chapter 348 has set up that confrontation, and Froppy confirmed that Toga has been specifically set aside for Uraraka to handle.

ysa @wonjjangie_ #MHASpoilers #MHA348

summary isn't out yet and i just got the same vibes from the leak panel from season 5 where deku asked a favor to uraraka and not to be worried about him. this time, it's uraraka asked deku not to worry and probably a favor to go to ua and fight. parallels summary isn't out yet and i just got the same vibes from the leak panel from season 5 where deku asked a favor to uraraka and not to be worried about him. this time, it's uraraka asked deku not to worry and probably a favor to go to ua and fight. parallels #MHASpoilers #MHA348 summary isn't out yet and i just got the same vibes from the leak panel from season 5 where deku asked a favor to uraraka and not to be worried about him. this time, it's uraraka asked deku not to worry and probably a favor to go to ua and fight. parallels😭 https://t.co/Wiz5Q9tebk

Deku's Danger Sense reactivating indicates that Toga's intentions have become hostile.

Some readers focused on the fact that Deku’s idea of lovers include “holding hands, going to amusement parks, and sharing crepes,” all of which seem to point at Uraraka. However, as Froppy said, none of them has time for a love confession in the middle of a war.

Orlando @MHAOrlando #Izuocha #MHA348 #bnha348 #MHASpoilers



Deku says that lovers should go to amusement parks together, hold hands and share crepes”. Deku says that lovers should go to amusement parks together, hold hands and share crepes”. #Izuocha #MHA348 #bnha348 #MHASpoilers Deku says that lovers should go to amusement parks together, hold hands and share crepes”. 💚💗 https://t.co/0oaW0vvEia

With Deku returning to U.A., readers might get to see a confrontation between him and Shigaraki very soon.

Meanwhile, the situation at Gunga Mountain and Kamino has been neglected for a few chapters.

The English translation of My Hero Academia Chapter 348, set to come out on Friday, will help clear most of the doubts regarding the series so far.

