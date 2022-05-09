My Hero Academia chapter 352: Release date after break, what to expect, where to read, and more

After leaving readers on a cliff-hanger for two weeks, My Hero Academia chapter 352 will be released this week. The last chapter ended without revealing the result of Shoto’s attack on Dabi.

Horikoshi’s creative break, combined with Shueisha’s Golden Week publication break, has left readers wanting answers for two weeks.

It is unlikely that Horikoshi will cut to another location to maintain the tense atmosphere. However, My Hero Academia chapter 352 might see the end of the fight between the Todoroki brothers, in which case a change in location will be imminent.

My Hero Academia chapter 352 release date and time for all regions

As per Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 352 will be released on Sunday, May 15, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00.30 AM, May 16

My Hero Academia chapter 352 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App, after publication.

Synopsis of chapter 351

Chapter 351, titled “Two Flashfires,” stated that Flashfire was both Endeavor’s greatest technique and the biggest indicator of his limits. However, his sons are not bound by those limitations. Dabi set his sights on burning Shoto to a crisp and unleashed “Flashfire Fist: Hell Spider.”

While the move was Endeavor’s, Dabi’s flames were infinitely hotter and significantly more destructive. He easily overpowered Endeavor’s sidekicks, who were trying to buy Shoto time to get his Flashfire Fist ready.

Dabi appeared behind Shoto and berated him for not using his privileges, even when he was born with everything, unlike Toya. He used “Flashfire Fist: Jet Burn” to launch Shoto into a building, telling him that he would never amount to anything if he carried on this way.

Shoto agreed with his brother that he had been half-hearted in his efforts for a long time. A flashback revealed that Endeavor had called and apologized to Shoto about the assignments and offered to switch places with him.

But Shoto had reminded him that without Endeavor, the pro heroes would stand no chance against AFO. He further assured his father that he would be the one to stop Toya, as it is his purpose.

In the present, Shoto neutralized the heat from Dabi’s attack and emerged from the building relatively unharmed.

He reminded Dabi that while their father had traumatized them, killing innocent people was Dabi’s choice, and thus, the blame for his actions lay solely on him. He begged Dabi not to involve others in the family quarrel and take out his anger on Shoto instead.

Having said his piece, Shoto unleashed his “Flashfire Fist: Phosphor,” which harmonized the extreme temperatures of his two sides to allow him to use both of his quirks throughout his body. He wrapped his body in flames and used fire on his right fist to attack Dabi.

What to expect from Chapter 352

Shoto’s attack is said to be specifically prepared for Dabi. As such, My Hero Academia chapter 352 will showcase the effects of Phosphor on Dabi and his blue flames.

Shoto’s attack works both as an offense and a defense. Therefore, his body should be resistant to Dabi’s flames, granting him another advantage.

It is unlikely that Enji will suddenly appear in Kamino to mediate or stand between Toya and Shoto. If My Hero Academia chapter 352 ends with the defeat or demise of either or both of his sons, a glimpse of Enji and the Gunga Mountains is likely to be shown.

There is hardly anything Shoto can do to save Toya physically, even if he manages to defeat his older brother. Some readers believe that there remains a chance for the brothers to reconcile emotionally, should Shoto manage to convince Toya to look beyond his vengeance.

However, given that Toya had reoriented himself to live solely on the need for revenge when he became Dabi, it is unlikely that My Hero Academia chapter 352 will see any reconciliation. What remains to be seen is which of the two brothers will survive the fight.

Horikoshi is notorious for subverting expectations and can cut to one of the other fights instead. There is a fair chance of him focusing on Uraraka’s fight against Toga or Deku finally reaching U.A. to battle Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 352, leaving his readers on another cliff-hanger.

