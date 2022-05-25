My Hero Academia chapter 354: Release date, what to expect, where to read and more

With the fight between Dabi and Shoto drawing to a close in the last chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 354 is expected to focus on the battle in Gunga Mountain. AFO’s new powers, showcased in the last chapter, are expected to play a bigger role in his fight against the Pro Heroes.

The last chapter also gave rise to the Phoenix theory, and fans want to see if My Hero Academia chapter 354 confirms this. The conclusion to the Kamino ward battle was drawn far too swiftly in some readers’ opinion, and the brothers are expected to rehash their fight in this chapter as well.

My Hero Academia chapter 354 release date and time for all regions

Manga Plus notified its readers that My Hero Academia chapter 354 will be released on Sunday, May 29, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 30

After it is published, My Hero Academia chapter 354 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of chapter 353

My Hero Academia chapter 353, titled “Endeavor,” showed that the battle in Kamino was over. Burnin announced to everyone that Dabi has been detained, and All Might broadcast that information across every location from his Command Center.

Back in Kamino, the rest of the heroes rounded up the remaining nomu while Iida reassured Shoto that he did his job well. A silvery glow appeared on Dabi’s chest while he was incapacitated.

Mina and Kirishima were shown fighting the villain who killed Midnight alongside Mount Lady in the ruins of Jaku Hospital, where Gigantomachia was being Kept. The news of Shoto’s victory reached everywhere, including Bakugo at U.A., Sero, Sato, and Ojiro at the National Takoba Arena.

Back in the Parking Lot, Aoyama and Fat Gum were faced with AFO’s newest assassin, Kuneida, who deduced that the villains who were not compatible with any hero were left at the Parking Lot for Fat Gum and others to deal with. Kuneida appeared to be controlling some alien-looking plants and warned Aoyama that everyone would come for him due to his betrayal.

At the Central Hospital, Spinner had taken a gigantic form and was leading an army of mutants to rescue Kurogiri. He refused to believe that Dabi had lost, recalling that he had refused any additional quirk from AFO while Spinner himself had accepted it. He faced Shoji, and Present Mic was also at the location.

Back in Gunga Mountain, AFO mocked Endeavor for his reaction to the news. He claimed that the heroes will lose because they have too many people to protect. As he said it, several things were shown to come out of his fingers, including thorns, black smoke, flames, and even a face.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 354

The main question that readers have regarding My Hero Academia chapter 354 is its location. Several new locations were introduced, including Jaku and Central Hospitals. Two new villains, Kuneida and Gashly, have been introduced and only the former has appeared so far.

It has been left unclear who Sero and others are fighting at Takoba, so there remains a possibility that it is Gashly whom they are up against.

Another expectation from My Hero Academia chapter 354 is Mina and Kirishima’s fight with the villain who killed Midnight. Gigantomachia is also trapped in that location and is likely to go up against Mount Lady at some point. The focus could also shift to Aoyama and Kuneida in the Parking Lot.

The fight between Spinner and Shoji has long been foreshadowed in lieu of their respective histories against the Anti-Creature cult. Therefore, Central Hospital is also a possible location for My Hero Academia chapter 354. Considering that there has been no news about Okuto Island and Deku, they are less likely to be featured in this chapter.

The most likely scenario is that chapter 354 will just focus on the Gunga Mountains. AFO’s new powers will go up against the collective might of the top pro heroes. Tokoyami is the only known student who is there. Endeavor is likely to take up a bigger role in this chapter as well.

