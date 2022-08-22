My Hero Academia chapter 364: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

While the latest issue brings back two potent storylines into the main fray, it is hard to tell exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 364 will focus on. The final arc has too many ongoing battles for it to progress in a typical linear fashion, especially with creator Horikoshi jumping between locations at the most crucial times.

My Hero Academia chapter 364 is likely to be a multifaceted chapter as well. With the situation in the U.A. currently in a stalemate, either AFO or the Todoroki brothers are going to be in focus. There is a fair chance of either Ochako or Deku returning to the narrative, with the latter finally using the Second User’s quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 364 will likely focus on AFO in the Gunga Mountain Villa

Following the regular schedule, My Hero Academia chapter 364 will be released on Sunday, August 28, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 29

After its publication, My Hero Academia chapter 364 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of chapter 363

Chapter 363, titled Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate, began with Best Jeanist confirming that Bakugo’s heart was destroyed and he had no pulse. While Monoma, Mirio, and others expressed their disbelief and regret, Shigaraki taunted Aizawa for letting down a student. The villain attacked Mirko, who started to bite off his flesh, wishing she had killed him back in Jaku.

In Kamino, Dabi had copied Shoto’s Phosphor and was seen attacking Onima. While Burnin asked him to run away, Shoto berated himself for underestimating Toya’s talents. Dabi called out to Skeptic, who informed him of Endeavor’s location through a speaker embedded in a nomu’s neck.

Skeptic was seen to have taken control of several satellites. By hacking into the U.A. servers, he had blocked off the heroes’ communication system earlier and was currently manipulating the civilian escape routes. In the U.A. civilian shelter, Fuyumi came across the Masegaki children as they expressed their faith in Shoto and Bakugo.

AFO’s spies were seen lurking nearby, and their expressions suggested that they had received some bad news. Back at the Gunga Mountain Villa, AFO had partially healed himself. He and Shigaraki declared that the heroes made a mistake by giving the villains time to plan and prepare, and now they would suffer the consequences.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 364

Which location Horikoshi chooses to focus on will largely determine what to anticipate from My Hero Academia chapter 364 of the series. In order of probability, they would likely be the Gunga Mountain Villa, U.A. Grounds, Kamino, Okuto Island, the parking ground where Aoyama is fighting, and if readers are fortunate, then wherever Deku currently is. Of course, Horikoshi can choose to focus on Kirishima or Spinner instead.

However, supposing that My Hero Academia chapter 364 maintains continuity, it should start with the Gunga Mountains. AFO is likely to explain how he has healed himself. It is unlikely that either Hawks or Endeavor can stand up to the villain in their current state, even less so if Dabi suddenly appears there with his sights set on his father.

Conversely, readers can expect Dabi vs Shoto round 2 in Kamino as well. Unless Shoto comes up with another powerful super-move on the fly, he is likely to be overwhelmed by his older brother’s version of Phosphor. There is a fair chance of both Shoto being defeated and Dabi finally succumbing to his decaying body depending on which route Horikoshi takes.

It’s unlikely that the mangaka would bring Bakugo back so soon, provided he is to survive in the first place. Unless My Hero Academia chapter 364 brings Deku in, there is little of import to be done with the Bakugo situation. However, considering that Deku is still facing the unidentified flying object above the ocean, this may be a good time to reveal the Second User’s quirk.

While Ochako’s fight with Toga and Aoyama’s fight against Kuneida can both be in focus in the next issue, Horikoshi is more likely to continue the plotline with AFO’s spies and the civilians. The shot of Fuyumi indicates that the Todoroki family may be at the center of any such turmoil, be it in Kamino, in the Gunga Mountains, or in the civilian shelters.

