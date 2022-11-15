My Hero Academia Chapter 373: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 373 is set to be released on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. The issue will continue off the heels of one of the series’ biggest cliffhangers of all time, featuring Present Mic and Spinner calling out to the same friend by different names.

While Present Mic knows him as classmate Oboro Shirakumo, Spinner knows him as fellow League of Villains member Kurogiri. With each calling out to the same individual, fans are incredibly anxious to learn who he responds to and exactly what his response will be in the upcoming 373rd issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia Chapter 373 while speculating on what to expect and more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 373 is almost certain to follow up on Kurogiri/Shirakumo cliffhanger

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia Chapter 373 is set to be officially released on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

Most international fans will see the issue released sometime during the day on Sunday, November 20, 2020. Select international fans, in addition to Japanese fans, will see the issue released in the early morning hours of Monday, November 21, 2022. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MangaPLUS service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, November 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, November 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 20

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, November 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, November 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, November 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, November 21

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, it’s unlikely that series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi will move away from the Kurogiri/Shirakumo plotline in any major way. The series has been building to this moment over the last few issues. It seems certain that My Hero Academia Chapter 373 will at least show fans Kurogiri/Shirakumo’s initial response and actions.

Assuming the issue sticks with this perspective, fans will most likely see Kurogiri/Shirakumo reminisce about their life to some degree. This may even develop into a Kurogiri flashback, fully detailing his origins as Shirakumo and how he was recruited by All For One and transformed into Kurogiri. This is something that would absolutely thrill fans.

If My Hero Academia Chapter 373 switches perspectives after showing Kurogiri/Shirakumo’s initial reactions, what comes next will likely depend on who Kurogiri/Shirakumo responds to.

If he responds to Spinner, fans will probably return to All For One versus Endeavor and Hawks. With Kurogiri having been rescued by Spinner, All For One is expected to reveal what he has been planning that centers around Kurogiri’s Quirk.

If he responds to Present Mic, fans will most likely jump to either Dabi versus Shoto, Izuku versus Shigaraki, or back to the UA High refugee center.

The former two would serve the purpose of shifting back to a more appealing and dramatic storyline. The latter path may be taken to show that even with Shirakumo returning in My Hero Academia Chapter 373, All For One has a backup plan in store centered around his UA infiltrators.

