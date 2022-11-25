My Hero Academia Chapter 374: Did Toga defeat Ochako and Tsuyu?

Based on the initial spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 374, many readers are worried about Ochako and Tsuyu.

The female heroes were last seen fighting Himiko Toga over at Okuto Island. However, based on the arrival of Twice clones in the upcoming chapter, there is an indication that Himiko turned the tables on them. At some point, she was given the chance to use her Transformation Quirk.

My Hero Academia Chapter 374 ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if anything terrible happened to Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. Himiko rarely shows any mercy to her enemies, particularly if they wronged her, and so fans can only hope that everything is alright with them.

My Hero Academia Chapter 374 could hint at the potential outcome of Himiko versus Ochako and Tsuyu

The arrival of Twice clones means something is up

By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 374, AFO enacted his master plan by using Kurogiri to open up portals at key locations. In the middle of his fight with Hawks and Endeavor at the Gunga Mountain Villa, the villain brings some backup with Dabi and a few Twice clones.

Himiko doesn't make a proper appearance in the upcoming chapter. However, a pair of Twice clones do, which means she had to use the blood vial that Dabi gave her all the way back in My Hero Academia Chapter 341. It's all that remains of Twice ever since he died in the Paranormal Liberation War.

With the use of her Transformation Quirk, she can drink someone's blood and turn into them. My Hero Academia Chapter 374 makes it clear that she finally drank a vial of Twice's blood, since they could use their Double Quirk to make even more copies of themselves.

One clone also stole Tsuyu's goggles

This is the biggest indication that Ochako and Tsuyu are in great danger. A single Twice clone is seen holding part of Tsuyu's headgear in My Hero Academia Chapter 374. If a single one uses the Sad Man's Parade technique, Ochako and Tsuyu could easily be overrun by several clones.

It remains to be seen how many clones Himiko would've summoned with her special ability. At the very least, My Hero Academia Chapter 374 indicates Tsuyu was involved in a struggle with the clones. A Twice army is strong enough to bring down countries with their manpower.

With that said, Ochako and Tsuyu could still be fighting

While there are Twice clones running with Tsuyu's headgear, that doesn't necessarily mean that she was defeated by My Hero Academia Chapter 374. There's always a chance that a clone would've grabbed her goggles, only for her to escape with her jumping abilities.

While it remains to be seen how their fight will progress against Himiko, it's clear that Ochako and Tsuyu are not having an easy time. Kohei Horikoshi has been giving the villains a lot of power-ups lately, including Dabi and Spinner. Ochako and Tsuyu will likely experience a major setback.

Many readers will likely be very worried about the fate of the Class 1-A students in My Hero Academia Chapter 374. Himiko is feeling murderous ever since Izuku Midoriya spurned her advances last time. At this very moment, readers are well within their right to feel concerned for Ochako and Tsuyu.

