My Hero Academia chapter 378: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 378 will return on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 8 after Shueisha’s New Year Publication break. Returning to their regular schedule, the chapter will be released on Monday, January 23, at 12 am JST and can be read on Shueisha’s official online platforms.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 is likely to focus on UA and the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya. After La Brava’s appearance in the previous chapter, mangaka Horikoshi can bring in more villains who have deflected to the hero’s side.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 is to be released after a week’s delay

Monoma injured in chapter 377 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 378 will be available to international readers on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, January 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, January 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, January 22

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, January 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, January 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, January 23

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 377

In My Hero Academia chapter 377, Aizawa, Monoma, and Manuel lost their balance when Kurogiri’s portal appeared in UA. Meanwhile, a Twice clone exited and started multiplying. Under such an attack, Monoma lost control of Erasure, allowing Shigaraki/AFO to go free. Soon after, an explosion shook the floating castle, and Mandalay reported that they had lost control of UA.

Shigaraki’s personality emerged, and he reminded Deku that they are on opposite sides of the war. Deku realized that Shigaraki was currently in control, but the backlash from Gear-Shift made him unable to move until he allowed his cells to rest.

However, the Second User reported that since AFO and OFA are connected, they knew that AFO could not control Shigaraki. Deku needed to strike immediately and had no time for a break.

Skeptic had expanded his control over the UA systems, so much so that All Might’s command center and the underground escape routes were also in his grasp. However, soon a silhouette appeared on his screen, alerting him that he has been found. La Brava was seen hacking into Skeptic’s system, assisting the heroes as Tsukauchi watched from behind.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 378?

Labrava working with the heroes could be an indication of the heroes actually giving a second chance at life. I know her and Gentle's crime as minor compared to the league of villain but it gives some hope for a proper reform once things calm down

My Hero Academia chapter 378 will likely contain a flashback that will explain how La Brava came to join the heroes. Since she claimed to be doing everything for Gentle Criminal’s sake, he must be involved as well. Perhaps Gentle is also actively participating in the war, and the next chapter will focus on his current status.

Skeptic having control of All Might’s command center means that he can change the course of the war. Even if La Brava’s hacking remains unsuccessful, My Hero Academia chapter 378 is likely to show a glimpse of the command center and who has been sent to defend it. It’s likely that La Brava is also at the command center.

The Second User's advice to Deku (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Horikoshi will probably not be shifting his focus anytime soon. My Hero Academia chapter 378 is likely to stay at UA, especially given that Deku and Shigaraki are finally about to face off without Erasure. Deku may enter the vestige world and try to convince Tomura there, given that his personality is now awake.

Readers will have to wait for Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 8 to find out.

