My Hero Academia: 8 underutilized heroes that can help defeat the villains

My Hero Academia's final arc in the manga is still ongoing, so there is plenty of time for underrated heroes to save the day.

The main cast may do the heavy lifting in this series, but sometimes they need a little bit of support. My Hero Academia has several characters that might not typically get a lot of focus, but that could change in this final arc.

There is still time left for the supporting heroes to make a difference against the villains.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Yuga Aoyama and 7 other My Hero Academia characters who should get a chance to shine in the final war

8) La Brava

La Brava isn't a hero yet, but she could become one in the near future. Right now, Skeptic is making a dangerous play by hacking into the U.A. systems. This could have disastrous consequences in My Hero Academia, since he could effectively override security and put several people at risk.

There aren't that many heroes with his level of technical expertise. However, there is a potential wild card that can help, even if she is currently a villain at the moment. This is pure speculation, but there is a possibility that La Brava could provide assistance with her own hacking abilities.

Remember, she was last seen at a police station, where she was specifically asked if she could use her powers for the sake of good. La Brava might be considered a criminal, but she could always redeem herself in My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi could be setting up a change of heart for her.

7) Denki Kaminari

Now here's a look at some of the actual heroes in this series. Despite having a powerful Electrification Quirk, the story rarely utilizes Kaminari, who lacks the character development of his best friend Kyoka Jiro.

Nonetheless, he might play a pivotal role in the final arc of My Hero Academia. Kaminari is currently using his electric powers to generate the flying U.A. fortress. He is doing his part to contain the highly dangerous Tomura Shigaraki, a villain that's strong enough to decay entire landscapes by now.

6) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo is yet another Class 1-A student that's helping out with the floating U.A. fortress. She has the special ability to create objects at the molecular level with her Creation Quirk. Momo is currently helping with repairs so the heroes can maintain the island before it gets destroyed.

For the most part, Momo stays on the sidelines while coming up with creative plans for her allies. However, given her lack of combat prowess, this is for the best in My Hero Academia. If something goes wrong at the fortress, Momo will likely think of the best course of action for everybody.

5) Minoru Mineta

He might not be the peak of physical training in My Hero Academia, but Mineta doesn't need to be punching and kicking villains. He only needs to capture them with his Pop Off Quirk. Anybody who steps on these sticky adhesive balls will be stuck there for quite a long while.

Mineta is currently stationed at the remnants of the Jaku General Hospital. Several minor villains have been sent there to retrieve Gigantomachia. Mineta can theoretically use the Pop Off Quirk to deal with most of them, all while the rest of the heroes take care of the bigger threats.

4) Juzo Honenuki

Speaking of Gigantomachia, there is a strong likelihood that he will eventually wake up and start a rampage. It's hard to believe that he won't play a role in the final war. With that in mind, he will need to be stopped by unconventional means, such as trapping him in quicksand.

Juzo is a recommended student for a very good reason in My Hero Academia. He is very proficient when using his Softening Quirk.

The Class 1-B hero could potentially slow down Gigantomachia, should the villain finally arise for whatever reason. Juzo has a really good way of dealing with the massive brute, all without having to fight him personally. It's best to avoid confrontation with an S-ranked villain like Gigantomachia.

3) Yuga Aoyama

Aoyama has a chance to redeem himself in My Hero Academia. Class 1-A has already forgiven him for being the U.A. traitor, but he still wants to make it up to everybody. He did play a key role in tricking AFO to expose himself for the final war, giving the heroes a chance for a sneak attack.

Right now, Aoyama is set to fight Kunieda, AFO's personal assassin. He has done more than enough for the heroes already, but he still wants to do more. AFO might eventually regret ever giving Aoyama his Navel Laser Quirk in My Hero Academia. Readers will have to wait and see what the Class 1-A student has in store.

2) Tsuyu Asui

Despite her popularity within the fandom, Tsuyu doesn't really get that much focus in My Hero Academia, at least when compared to Ochako Uraraka. Regardless, she is always there whenever somebody needs help. Tsuyu can do anything a frog can do with her Quirk, giving her access to a wide array of abilities.

She is currently teaming up with Ochako at the Gunga Mountain Ruins, where she is expected to have a showdown with Himiko Toga. With that in mind, Horikoshi wouldn't put Tsuyu on that battlefield if she wasn't going to do anything useless. She could easily make a difference in My Hero Academia.

1) Edgeshot

The fourth-ranked Pro Hero is the only person who can save Katsuki Bakugo from dying in My Hero Academia. Shigaraki recently put a hole in his chest, causing Bakugo's heart to stop beating.

Edgeshot is risking his life with a risky procedure. Using the ultimate move of his Foldabody Quirk, he manipulated his body so he could repair Bakugo's heart, potentially at the cost of his lifespan. Edgeshot's final act could prove to be the most pivotal in the entire war.

Right now, Deku is on a time limit against Shigaraki. The Gearshift Quirk only gives him five minutes to defeat the My Hero Academia villain. Realistically, a revived Bakugo would be able to provide Deku with the backup he needs. The entire fate of the world is dependent on defeating Shigaraki.

