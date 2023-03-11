My Hero Academia chapter 383: New release date countdown after hiatus for all timezones

Following the sudden two-week break, My Hero Academia chapter 383 will be released on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 12 am JST. While fans were already begging for more following the exciting conclusion of the previous issue, this unexpected hiatus has only exacerbated these feelings.

Readers won’t, unfortunately, have spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 383 until the new week. However, fans do have the official release information for the highly-anticipated return, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the days prior.

Although the My Hero Academia chapter 383 break is disheartening, it likely promises an exciting issue upon return

Release date and time, where to read

Rukasu @RukasuMHA MHA will be back on March 27th Rukasu @RukasuMHA #MHA383 MHA is on another sudden break MHA is on another sudden break 😔 #MHA383 A 2-weeks breakMHA will be back on March 27th twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… A 2-weeks break 😭😭😭😭 MHA will be back on March 27th twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

My Hero Academia chapter 383 will be officially released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 26. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the chapter being released on the morning of Monday, March 27. However, exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 383 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, March 26

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, March 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 1.30 am, Monday, March 27

What to expect

Marya YOUNG AFO 🌱🤍 @MaryXX_2004 #MHA382 #MHASpoilers #MHA383



Ok just to clarify sth...Machia is brainwashed by Shinso, this means that Shinso used AFO voice to brainwash Machia then gave him orders as Shinso himself aka AFO just calling Machia rn isn't enough for him to wake Machia up...🥲

Good luck AFO 🤧🥹 Ok just to clarify sth...Machia is brainwashed by Shinso, this means that Shinso used AFO voice to brainwash Machia then gave him orders as Shinso himself aka AFO just calling Machia rn isn't enough for him to wake Machia up...🥲Good luck AFO 🤧🥹 #MHA382 #MHASpoilers #MHA383Ok just to clarify sth...Machia is brainwashed by Shinso, this means that Shinso used AFO voice to brainwash Machia then gave him orders as Shinso himself aka AFO just calling Machia rn isn't enough for him to wake Machia up...🥲😔Good luck AFO 🤧🥹 https://t.co/XoxX2qgU9v

Considering that the series will now be on a two-week break before the next installment arrives, readers can count on My Hero Academia chapter 383 to be exciting. Series mangaka Kohei Horikoshi typically returns from breaks with remarkable issues, and the trend will likely continue here.

The chapter will likely continue to focus on All For One, who is now fully backed into a corner. Behind him, he has Pro Heroes willing to risk life, limb, and Quirk to stop him. In front of him, his most powerful subordinate, whom he cannot control right now. With no options left, fans will likely see All For One get desparate.

This may create a scenario in which he steals Hawks’ Fierce Wings Quirk to escape. However, My Hero Academia chapter 383 could make this event even more heartbreaking by setting up Hawks, as he sacrifices himself for Tokoyami. Likewise, such a development would bring new interest and conflict to the final arc’s events.

Chapter 382 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 382 opened with various scenes between Heroes and Villains, including All For One and Hawks, recognizing the danger Himiko Toga possesses. The latter is making clones of the League members in the meantime, but they are unable to use their Quirks. Tsuyu Asui speculates that there’s a condition that must be met which hasn’t yet, which is further confirmed by Toga.

Essentially, the rule in Toga’s Quirk requires that she love the person she is transformed into so that she can use their Quirks. However, this is extenuating down to the clones made with the Double Quirk. Ochaco Uraraka spots Toga crying, resolving to stop her, as the chapter shifts perspectives to Fumikage Tokoyami versus All For One.

Tokoyami is doing well with the support of the other heroes, but All For One eventually creates an opening and flies away. He sees Gigantomachia on the horizon, ordering the beast to eliminate the threats behind him. However, Machia throws a mountain at his master, being revealed to be under the influence of Hitoshi Shinso’s Brainwashing Quirk, with Eijiro Kirishima also present.

