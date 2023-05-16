My Hero Academia chapter 389: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 389 will be released later this week, bringing the series back to a full-fledged page count and possibly continuing the Todoroki family drama. While this is not confirmed in any way as of the writing of this article, fans should have a rough idea of what the chapter will address once spoilers are released later this week.

Although this isn't an official confirmation of the issue's events, spoilers are typically reliable and are historically proven true upon the official release of the corresponding chapter. Fans should be able to rely on the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 389 spoilers to accurately depict the events of the following issue.

However, fans are torn on exactly what the My Hero Academia chapter 389 spoilers will discuss upon their release later in the week. While guessing all of the minor details is obviously hard, there are two significant and one third probable spoilers that fans can expect to be a big part of the future issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 likely to switch between one of two perspectives, but a third is possible

In terms of major spoilers to expect, My Hero Academia chapter 389 will possibly frame itself in one of three distinct contexts. Furthermore, two are more likely to actually end up being a part of the issue than the third. The two biggest major spoilers to expect are either a continued focus on the Todoroki family drama or a switch back to All Might versus All For One.

There are a few key reasons why both are the two most probable major spoilers to expect from the issue. To start with the Todoroki family drama, it’s obviously the main focus of the series right now, making it likely to be what chapter 389 zeroes in on. Combined with the fact that the storyline’s climax appears to be on the horizon, it’s arguably the most likely focus of the upcoming issue.

There’s also the fact that in the previous issues fans saw Toya begin visualizing an alternate happy and healthy version of himself with his family (Shoto excluded). While expectations can always be subverted, such a trope is typically indicative of a character’s death, or at the very least the climax of their character arc approaching.

What’s also worth considering is that Shoto is currently on his way to the Gunga battlefield, where the rest of his family has already gathered in an effort to save Toya’s life. Considering that this would be the perfect opportunity to unify the family and their storyline, it’s essentially a no-brainer that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is most likely to stick with this focus.

However, Horikoshi has been known for sudden and unexpected perspective shifts at a moment’s notice. As a result, returning to All Might’s (presumably) final battle versus All For One is the next most likely major spoiler fans can expect. It’s one of the most exciting plotlines going on currently, and can also impact the final arc’s narrative in the biggest way.

With this in mind, it’s not unlikely for My Hero Academia chapter 389 to focus back on this fight. The fact that the Todoroki family drama’s conclusion won’t majorly impact the final arc’s overall story further suggests that a perspective switch is coming. Furthermore, Horikoshi can capitalize on how emotionally distraught his readers are by beginning what could be the final moments of All Might’s life, a grim reality that could easily come to pass.

However, given Horikoshi’s focus-shifting habits of the past, a third and somewhat infuriating major spoiler fans should expect is a shift in perspective to another plot line entirely. While something along the lines of Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki would be acceptable, fans are unlikely to see the issue return to this fight, with Horikoshi seemingly saving it for the very end of the arc.

In any case, this is all speculative, with initial spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 389 yet to be released as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans will see what spoilers have in store in the coming days, and learn what’s confirmed in the issue’s official release shortly thereafter.

