My Hero Academia chapter 390: Fans feel for Toga as she loses yet another member of her found family

My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, bringing with them an exciting look at the series’ upcoming official release. While the chapter didn’t quite give fans the explosive conclusion to the Todoroki family drama they were looking for, the issue nevertheless had some emotionally riveting moments.

In a shocking twist, fans actually seem more concerned with the final scenes of My Hero Academia chapter 390 featuring Toga rather than the earlier Dabi focus, when it comes to the emotional point of the plot. As Toga comes under the impression that Toya has perished, she questions if he was able to smile in the end like he once wanted all of them to do together.

While Toga has always been a fan-favorite among the villains, the reactions to My Hero Academia chapter 390 being predominantly focused on her is somewhat of a twist. While this could be due to how beloved her storyline is to readers of the series, it may also provide commentary on how the issue was something of a letdown with the Todoroki family drama.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 has fans concerned primarily with Toga’s loss

Fan reactions

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Cut to Toga and, as she sees that the flames have gone out, she remembers Dabi's words saying that they should all smile. Her eyes get teary and she wonders "Touya, were you able to smile?" In front of her, Ochako looks determined. End of chapter. #MHA390 Cut to Toga and, as she sees that the flames have gone out, she remembers Dabi's words saying that they should all smile. Her eyes get teary and she wonders "Touya, were you able to smile?" In front of her, Ochako looks determined. End of chapter. #MHA390

While it’s not necessarily the central theme of the overall series, one intriguing narrative theme up to My Hero Academia chapter 390 has been that of “found family.” In essence, this theme focuses on a character (typically one who was abandoned or comes from a broken home) finding a group of friends or like-minded individuals that becomes their “family.”

For many members of the League of Villains, this is what the group meant. However, none among its ranks likely felt more strongly about this than Himiko Toga did. Her sentiments throughout the series towards both her League compatriots and frenemies Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka represent this love for and desire to have a found family.

danny @_osnapitzdanny_ #MHA390

NAH TOGA HUST LOST ANOTHER FRIEND WTF IS SHE GONNA COOK NAH TOGA HUST LOST ANOTHER FRIEND WTF IS SHE GONNA COOK #MHA390NAH TOGA HUST LOST ANOTHER FRIEND WTF IS SHE GONNA COOK 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UgvLa1FW0t

Jimmy (Noelle rep arc💙🤍💙) @jimmysukehiro #MHA390 #MHASpoilers I love how toga asks touya if he was able to smile and the fact that the opposite happened, it really shows how unfair the world is to them and I just think it’s a great way to transition between both of them since they revolve around their world’s unfairness #MHA390 #MHASpoilers I love how toga asks touya if he was able to smile and the fact that the opposite happened, it really shows how unfair the world is to them and I just think it’s a great way to transition between both of them since they revolve around their world’s unfairness https://t.co/Q12SoAi0Ha

Tomura 🐐 @shiggishot #MHA390 #MHASPOILERS

Toga afirst witnessed Jin's death and now she's closest to where Touya's dying..

My lil girl does NOT deserve this

Hori pls Toga afirst witnessed Jin's death and now she's closest to where Touya's dying..My lil girl does NOT deserve thisHori pls #MHA390 #MHASPOILERSToga afirst witnessed Jin's death and now she's closest to where Touya's dying..My lil girl does NOT deserve this Hori pls https://t.co/zbtt1hVPqs

My Hero Academia chapter 390 demonstrates the desire to have a found family of Toga’s perfectly, with its final scenes focusing on her reaction to Toya’s apparent death. Rather than become rageful at or vengeful of the Pro Heroes, she instead expresses a hope that Dabi was able to smile in the end as he once said the League should do together someday.

It’s certainly a heartbreaking scene which serves to humanize the League of Villains members more. This is actually a testament to how well series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi implements the “found family” theme via Toga’s character. By emphasizing that even villains can feel love, sorrow, and remorse over the death of one of their own, it demonstrates how a found family can be just as real as a blood one, no matter the context.

Kanuki(Watching Demon Slayer) @BadgerKanuki

#MHA390 #MHASpoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA Cut to Toga and, as she sees that the flames have gone out, she remembers Dabi's words saying that they should all smile. Her eyes get teary and she wonders "Touya, were you able to smile?" In front of her, Ochako looks determined. End of chapter. #MHA390 Cut to Toga and, as she sees that the flames have gone out, she remembers Dabi's words saying that they should all smile. Her eyes get teary and she wonders "Touya, were you able to smile?" In front of her, Ochako looks determined. End of chapter. #MHA390 Toga probably thinks Dabi is dead since the fire is gone and she thinks to herself that she hopes he went out smiling.... Im gonna kms🥲 Toga probably thinks Dabi is dead since the fire is gone and she thinks to herself that she hopes he went out smiling.... Im gonna kms🥲#MHA390 #MHASpoilers twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

Laubtsvk @lauravelo31 #MHA390

Toga's words literally BREAKING ME APART Toga's words literally BREAKING ME APART #MHA390Toga's words literally BREAKING ME APART

liz⁷🥢SAW AGUST D @jojinni_ #MHA390 if we got toga’s reaction to dabi, i can only hope we get tomura’s reaction right? that was second in command. 🥲 like come on now. even before the battle started he tried to tell him something. and when he stepped on his father… #MHA390 if we got toga’s reaction to dabi, i can only hope we get tomura’s reaction right? that was second in command. 🥲 like come on now. even before the battle started he tried to tell him something. and when he stepped on his father… https://t.co/073OrCLrYI

Likewise, this effectiveness in implementation has fans feeling deeply moved for Toga in this issue, despite Dabi seemingly being on death’s doorstep. While it’s hard to say whether or not this sympathy and compassion is deserved, what’s clear is that Toga’s character and her central theme is so impactful that fans can’t help but connect with her. While she may be a villain in the series, it’s clear that many fans hold her in their hearts as something more.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes