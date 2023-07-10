My Hero Academia chapter 394: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 394 is set to release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. As Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s emotional bout continues towards its climax, fans have nothing but praises to sing for the fight. As such, readers are excited to see exactly what’s next for the pair of foil characters.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 394 becomes available. Readers do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Uraraka and Toga’s fight likely to reach its climax in My Hero Academia chapter 394

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 394 will be officially released on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released on Sunday, July 16. Moreover, select international readers will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, July 17. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Sunday, July 16

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, July 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Sunday, July 16

Central European Time: 4PM, Sunday, July 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, July 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, July 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30AM, Monday, July 17

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 393 recap

My Hero Academia chapter chapter 393 began with the League of Villains discussing Himiko Toga’s possible villain names, with “Pikachiu” and “Lickitung” being some. Dabi called the names poor due to being references to a time before Quirks. Shigaraki then explained how hero and villain names came to be, with Toga realizing that she doesn’t want a name so she can live as her true self.

The chapter then returned to the present, where Toga was touched and made to float by Ochaco Uraraka as the latter tried to escape her clutches. Toga then unleashed the Sad Man’s Legion on Uraraka while asserting that she doesn’t actually pity her. A news reporter then claimed that the battle between Uraraka and Toga is representative of the Quirk Doomsday Theory, which claims Quirks will eventually become so strong that they will be uncontrollable.

As the Sad Man’s Legion rushed Uraraka, she dodged some but was eventually overwhelmed. As Uraraka shared her true feelings with Toga, what appeared to be electricity jet out of her fingers, causing all of the Twice clones around her to float despite her not touching them. Following this Quirk Awakening, the chapter ended with Uraraka asking Toga to finally have their chat about romance.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 394 may open up by showing Uraraka closing the distance between her and Toga, possibly even trying to restrain the latter afterwards. While Uraraka did ask to have their conversation about romance, there’s undoubtedly a sense of animosity from Toga to Uraraka.

Moreover, My Hero Academia chapter 394 will likely see Toga continue to try and fight and hurt Uraraka, with her likely not ready to abandon her animosity and desire for revenge just yet. That being said, if there’s anyone who can convince Toga to abandon this quest for revenge, it’s undoubtedly Uraraka, who’s ready to become a true friend to Toga.

