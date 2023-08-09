My Hero Academia chapter 397: Major spoilers to expect

After the start of All Might and All For One’s possible final fight in the latest issue, fans are truly unable to contain their excitement for the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 397. With All Might’s impressive opening string of blows now having concluded, readers are curious to see whether or not All For One strikes back in the next official release.

Unfortunately, fans are being forced to wait just a little longer to discover the answer to this question, with My Hero Academia chapter 397’s release delayed by one week. This is due to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, in which the series is published, going on break for the Obon holiday rather than series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi taking a hiatus.

Thankfully, with the break only lasting for one week, fans will find out the answer to this question sooner rather than later upon the magazine’s official return.

However, exactly what fans will find in My Hero Academia chapter 397 is up for debate. Thankfully, there are two major paths that the issue will most likely follow, barring any unexpected developments.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 likely to see either All Might laying it on or All For One striking back

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 397 is likely to take the fight between All Might and All For One in one of two major directions. The first would see All Might continue to hammer away at All For One, establishing early dominance and advantage in the bout. The second would see All For One strike back with a vengeance, likely damaging All Might’s suit in the process.

In the first scenario, fans can expect the upcoming issue to essentially feature a slew of offensive moves from All Might, which are all named after Class 1-A students. With Horikoshi even having All Might reference the likes of Rikido Sato and Hanta Sero in his opening blows, surely any Class 1-A student is liable to be revealed as an attack inspiration.

Such a development for My Hero Academia chapter 397 would also help further one of the oldest narratives in the series, that being the younger generation inspiring the old. From the opening chapters of Horikoshi’s manga, this theme has been present, albeit taking a back seat at times to other more connective themes.

Nevertheless, this theme is clearly the guiding narrative thread for All Might and All For One’s fight based on the naming of All Might’s moves after his students. This could either make for an exciting and fulfilling victory for All Might or a harrowing loss and, presumably, death. Similarly, the upcoming release could alternatively see All For One completely overwhelm All Might with a litany of Quirks.

In this scenario, My Hero Academia chapter 397 would see All Might begin to struggle against his longtime rival. This may even be taken to such an extreme where All Might is unable to defend, with All For One slowly ripping his weaponized suit apart piece by piece.

As this happens, All For One will likely lecture All Might about how he should’ve viewed the next generation as a tool to use as he does rather than a source of inspiration.

In either scenario, the upcoming installment is expected to end with whoever was on the defensive for the majority of the chapter getting a short offensive burst. This will help to keep fans guessing who will eventually win the fight, which is truly impossible to predict as of this article’s writing.

