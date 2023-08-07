My Hero Academia chapter 397: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 397 is set to be released on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12:00 am JST. With the highly anticipated matchup of All Might and All For One underway, fans are incredibly excited to see the two long-time rivals duke it out one last time. Likewise, many readers expect the upcoming release to continue focusing on the pair’s fight.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 397 will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for the issue becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information, with spoilers set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 397 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 set to continue All Might versus All For One following former’s first assault

Release date and time, where to read

Rukasu @RukasuMHA



This week, Shonen Jump #35: MHA on break

Next week, Shonen Jump #36/37: Chapter 396 (officially releases Agusut 6th)

Two weeks from now, Shonen Jump on break, no chapter Also, there'll be another break 2 weeks from now due to the Obon holiday. So it's gonna be like:This week, Shonen Jump #35: MHA on breakNext week, Shonen Jump #36/37: Chapter 396 (officially releases Agusut 6th)Two weeks from now, Shonen Jump on break, no chapter twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

My Hero Academia chapter 397 will officially arrive on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The release time will vary depending on region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, August 21

Chapter 396 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 396 began with All Might musing on how the battle against All For One must be what Nighteye’s prophecy predicted. All Might then smiled, shouted “I am here” at his opponent, and began donning his Armored All Might weapon suit.

Fully equipped, the suit covered his entire body save for his trademark smile. It was also designed to mirror his hero costume, including a cape and antennae ears mimicking his former hairstyle.

All Might then told his car Hercules to start recording, revealing that Tsukauchi and others were watching. La Brava started streaming the fight to the world, but Tsukauchi told her to stop since all that would be seen was the murder of a former hero.

All For One rushed at All Might, prompting him to use a shield tactic inspired by Eijiro Kirishima called “Red.” All Might launched cables at All For One called Blackwhip, a reference to Izuku Midoriya.

Chargebolt and Cellophane were used to electrify the cables and reel All For One in, referencing Denki Kaminari and Hanta Sero, respectively. Rikido Sato and Midoriya were then referenced via Build-up Sugarman (which saw a massive piece of armor attached to All Might’s leg) and Shoot Style Smash, respectively.

The chapter ended with All Might landing the Shoot Style Smash as he told Tsukauchi he never once went into a fight expecting to lose.

What to expect (speculative)

Dino - CW Bleach @Dinostruction #Mha396 #MHASpoilers

This is what happens when u give a goat a break... Peak chapter Hori cooked pic.twitter.com/rl9QpG2Qxi This is what happens when u give a goat a break... Peak chapter Hori cooked

With All Might and All For One’s fight having officially started, My Hero Academia chapter 397 is set to continue this exciting grudge match. Fans have been waiting for this fight for months and are excited to see that, at least in its early stages, it’s living up to expectations.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 397 will likely see All For One begin fighting back in an exciting and impressive way. While All Might did get the jump on his enemy, the self-proclaimed Demon Lord is more than capable of taking such punishment and still being able to fight.

While the overall outcome and how fans will get there is certainly unpredictable, the next release focusing on All For One’s initial comeback is all but given.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.