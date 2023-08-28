My Hero Academia chapter 399: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 399 is set to release on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. With All Might seemingly reaching the end of his physical limits and preparing for some sort of ultimate attack, fans are expecting his fight against One For All to soon reach its end.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm what the chapter will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 399 becomes available. But fans do have official release information for the highly-anticipated chapter, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Nighteye’s prophecy likely to come true in My Hero Academia chapter 399’s final moments

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 399 will be officially released on Monday, September 4, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the chapter will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, September 3. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the chapter release in the early morning hours of Monday, September 4. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, September 4

Chapter 398 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 398 began with All Might reflecting on his past with Nana Shimura as he injected All For One with a poison inspired by Mina Ashido’s abilities. Fans saw the moment All Might convinced Nana Shimura to train him while also learning that All Might’s entire family had been killed by this point. His comment, combined with the fact that he’s Quirkless, makes him the only one who can be the Symbol of Peace.

All For One and All Might’s fight then passed through Tatoin Station, with All Might landing on the roof where Midoriya first asked him if he can be a hero without a Quirk. All Might then began reveling in the excitement of a fight, telling Hercules to send him all of his power ups and armor attachments as he coughed up blood and the sclera of his right eye changed from black to white.

With a plethora of armor attachments, All Might activated his Uravity and Ingenium thrusters as he prepared to continue the fight. The chapter ended with Izuku Midoriya realizing that All Might was fighting against All For One, with All Might realizing the same about Midoriya fighting Tomura Shigaraki.

What to expect (speculative)

With All Might seemingly set to give one last effort to defeat All For One, My Hero Academia chapter 399 may likely be the Symbol of Peace’s last stand. The damage his body is seemingly taking is unsustainable, especially with his armor and whatever life support systems it offers being apparently damaged.

While My Hero Academia chapter 399 may certainly see All Might land a devastating blow on All For One, it will be done at the cost of his life. That being said, All Might is unlikely to actually die in the upcoming issue. Instead, chapter 399’s final moments may set up All Might’s final appearance in the series before his prophesied “gruesome death” in the series’ 400th release.

