My Hero Academia chapter 400: Major spoilers to expect

With the release week for My Hero Academia chapter 400 finally here, fans are excited to see what the series’ spoilers and raw scans have in store for them. While the official release of the next chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original series is Monday, September 18, 2023, it’s expected that reliable leaks will come long before then.

In the meantime, fans have continued to debate and discuss what could possibly transpire next between All Might and All For One in My Hero Academia chapter 400. Following All Might’s use of a move inspired by Yuga Aoyama’s Quirk to end the previous release, it’s unclear how much damage All For One sustained from the move.

Moreover, with the latest installment seeing Toru Hagakure team up with Aoyama as All Might attacked All For One, fans expect that the former Symbol of Peace has a second attack coming. While it’s unclear if this will be how My Hero Academia chapter 400 kicks off, there are a few key beats fans can expect the issue to hit by its end.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 may likely stick to extremes in how All For One took All Might’s latest attack

My Hero Academia chapter 400 may take one of two major routes, the decision between which should be clear in the first few pages. The deciding factor here will be whether or not All For One has taken severe damage from All Might’s latest attack or if he successfully tanked it with little to no issue.

The former option will likely open with All For One struggling to keep his composure as the attack makes contact with him. All Might may notice this, after which he may either follow up with a new second attack or launch a second instance of the same attack. However, the former is much more likely to happen, considering the previous chapter showed Hagakure and Aoyama attacking together as All Might launched his Aoyama-inspired attack.

If All Might does follow up with a Hagakure-inspired move, it’ll prove to be nearly fatal for All For One. Fans will likely see him have rewound to a childish state at this point, possibly even of a comparable age to Kota Izumi. Thus, All Might may show some pity here before steeling his nerves for what must be done, all the while All For One panics about running out of time.

All Might may then then rush at All For One, thinking about how their last fight ended (possibly even with a flashback) as he does so. All For One coulf play a majorly risky move as this occurs, which can take advantage of the distracted All Might and inflict a mortal wound on him as My Hero Academia chapter 400 comes to an end.

If the latter route is taken, it becomes much more difficult to draw a clear outline to the rest of the issue’s events. Once tanking the attack successfully, All For One will likely tease All Might, pointing out that he’s running out of gadgets and will eventually lose this fight. In response, All Might will likely summon additional gadgets named after Class 1-A students who haven’t been referenced yet.

From here onwards, My Hero Academia chapter 400 may continue in the same fashion many of the previous chapters have. Until either fighter takes a significant step towards securing their victory, fans can expect the pattern of All Might using student-inspired gadgets and All For One to respond in kind to continue indefinitely.

