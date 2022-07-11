8 My Hero Academia characters who are unfairly hated

Many characters inside the My Hero Academia universe are beloved by most fans. However, not every character in the show gets to feel the same amount of love as these fan favorites.

There have been several examples of characters people hate because of a few particular traits they do not enjoy. But let’s be honest, these eight hated characters in My Hero Academia are not as horrible as people make them to be, so they do not deserve the enormous amount of haters they have.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and is not ranked in any way. It contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugou and 7 other My Hero Academia characters who are not as bad as some fans think

1) Tomura Shigaraki

Shigaraki is a horrible villain, but life left him no other choice (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Shigaraki is by no means a good guy, considering the copious amount of horrible misdeeds he has committed since his first appearance in the series. Still, no one is asking fans to forgive him for what he has done. They just need to understand that, in a way, he is just another victim of All for One’s game.

Tomura’s life was not easy in any way, seeing as he was indoctrinated by his father since birth to hate heroes and would constantly disparage him when he fell out of line.

Zayn ala carte✨ @medoreeya "Shigaraki is a victim", "Shigaraki cannot be saved anymore" and "Shigaraki doesn't deserve to be forgiven" are sentences that should exist together



He IS, will always be a victim and he has valid reasons for hating the hero society but that don't mean he deserves forgiveness "Shigaraki is a victim", "Shigaraki cannot be saved anymore" and "Shigaraki doesn't deserve to be forgiven" are sentences that should exist togetherHe IS, will always be a victim and he has valid reasons for hating the hero society but that don't mean he deserves forgiveness

Adding this to the trauma of having murdered his entire family by mistake leaves us with a broken and confused child who was taken advantage of by the most evil being in My Hero Academia.

Let’s be clear, Tomura does not deserve any kind of redemption, he has committed several atrocities that should never be forgiven. Nonetheless, he is the perfect example of how the Hero Society has failed civilians all over the world and should serve as a warning that something must change.

2) Neito Monoma

Monoma is not as annoying as people make him out to be (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Every school has an annoying kid that wants to prove to everyone else that they are the best. Most of the time, they are either ignored or simply not given the time of day. Monoma makes this a lot harder for other U.A. students since he is several times more stubborn than any real student.

Regardless, besides being an annoying prick, Monoma has done literally nothing else wrong. He is a skilled fighter with a clever mind that helps him utilize his Quirk in efficient ways. He may not be anywhere near the top students of My Hero Academia, but he is in no way one of the worst.

sucrose 🐙⚢ @konohalotus yknow. i understand why people think monoma is like a bad guy or something but he's. he's really not. he's a good person he's just egotistical at times but he's still able to be a calm and rational person and no doubt cares about his friends/classmates and i just,.... yknow. i understand why people think monoma is like a bad guy or something but he's. he's really not. he's a good person he's just egotistical at times but he's still able to be a calm and rational person and no doubt cares about his friends/classmates and i just,....

His overconfidence can become exasperating at times, but he is far from being as deserving of hate as some other worse characters. Fans could simply ignore him and all the problems he causes them would instantly go away.

3) Yuga Aoyama

Aoyama is just another one of the people AFO manipulated (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Aoyama is another weird case of someone who was conscious of the decisions he made, but at the same time was a product of his environment. Quirkless people are treated like dirt inside the My Hero Academia universe, something the show has made pretty clear since the beginning.

Aoyama’s betrayal of Class 1-A is something that many fans will never forgive him for, and for valid reasons. Despite this, we need to understand that Aoyama is what would have happened if Deku had met AFO before Toshinori.

Blah me! 🔞🔆🔆 @blahmyself Aoyama is what deku who could have become, a mirror to another reality where maybe Inko made a deal with AFO or Deku himself did.



Aoyama is a victim of a system that allowes the abused of quirkless people continue because they are bot seing as valuable to the world. Aoyama is what deku who could have become, a mirror to another reality where maybe Inko made a deal with AFO or Deku himself did.Aoyama is a victim of a system that allowes the abused of quirkless people continue because they are bot seing as valuable to the world. https://t.co/UPkLODZ3bJ

AFO thrives on tricking helpless individuals and turning them into pawns for their plans. Aoyama was, unfortunately, one of those people chosen by the villain. He will have to atone for the rest of his life because of what he did, but maybe we can cut him some slack given the circumstances that led him to this point

4) Inasa Yoarashi

Inasa just needs to think before acting out (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

We can all agree that Inasa’s hatred of the Todoroki name was very much out of line for a Hero Course student. Being disappointed by an idol who turned out to be a horrible person is something most people have gone through.

In any case, Inasa still took his hatred too far by also projecting his feelings against Endeavor’s children, mainly Shoto. However, he had some valid reasons to believe the dual hero student to be just like his father.

sryroo @sryroo @ReadBerserk1 @KurisuAnorudo This is what we call "They've become what they hate."



Atleast, Inasa knows this weakness & learning to become better person @ReadBerserk1 @KurisuAnorudo This is what we call "They've become what they hate."Atleast, Inasa knows this weakness & learning to become better person

Shoto was not a friendly or polite individual at the beginning of the show, a fact Inasa was able to confirm in person. The youngest Todoroki acted in a completely disrespectful way towards Inasa, which does not take the blame away from the Shiketsu student, but at least gives him a good reason for his behavior.

5) Endeavor

Endeavor is aware that he is not going to be forgiven by everyone (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

A case of abuse as controversial as Endeavor’s is something no one should ever forgive, something Enji is very aware of. He caused his family a great deal of suffering for so many years, and no fan of My Hero Academia should ever see him as a pure hero ever again.

But Enji knows he does not deserve forgiveness for his past actions, so he will not try to get any. The pain and destruction he caused while trying to become the new number one hero will haunt him forever, so he is ready to face whatever punishment fate has for him.

DropThisBox @DropThisBox Endeavor is aware that he made mistakes in his life, and he's not looking for forgiveness. He's looking for atonement. This is just the beginning, and he's gonna keep on getting better as time goes on. Give my #1 Hero some love right now, and raise your fist up high! Endeavor is aware that he made mistakes in his life, and he's not looking for forgiveness. He's looking for atonement. This is just the beginning, and he's gonna keep on getting better as time goes on. Give my #1 Hero some love right now, and raise your fist up high! ✊❤️ https://t.co/xcx4I6eX1b

Like Shigaraki, Enji should not be forgiven, and the crimes he committed should not be forgotten, but people will change, just like Endeavor is trying to do. We can admit that he is not the same man he used to be a few years ago, which is more than most abusers in the real world can say for themselves.

6) Katsuki Bakugou

Katsuki still has a long way to go to become a better Hero (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

When My Hero Academia started, Bakugou deserved all the hate he used to get. Not only was he a bully who constantly mocked and would physically hurt Deku, but he also went as far as to tell him to commit suicide.

Bakugou’s character development was undoubtedly the most prominent in the series, but his attitude and explosive behavior made it hard for fans to empathize with him. Still, he seems to have changed significantly from the horrible person he used to be.

Addict @Addict_ET Just a reminder that bakugo didn't expect his apology to change anything at ALL Just a reminder that bakugo didn't expect his apology to change anything at ALL https://t.co/xOZ9ASm7Ye

He is starting to understand what being a true hero is all about, letting Deku’s influence over him take over when he most needs it. He even apologized to Midoriya for all the pain he caused him, which did not change the past but was a good start in building their friendship again from scratch.

7) Kota Izumi

Kota has suffered a lot despite his young age (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Most people are aware that dealing with an angry kid can be a tough and tiring task to perform. Yet, Kota is not only an angry child, he is an angry child who lost his parents and became terrified by the consequences of heroism.

Kota may be blunt and violent in regards to Class 1-A and all other Heroes. Regardless, fans need to understand two important traits of his character to empathize more with him. One, his parents were killed while fighting Muscular, leaving him alone, scared, and without an explanation.

And number two, he is a kid, so his actions are completely justified by his young age and unstable emotions. We are all kids with feelings running rampant inside our brains, so fans should just try to understand this poor kid a little better.

8) Izuku Midoriya

Deku is a great hero, but he also has flaws (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

My Hero Academia fans have been complaining about Deku since the beginning of the series. They argue that he is too soft, too cliché, and too much of a crybaby. While these are valid criticisms of his character, there is also a reason for every flaw he possesses.

Deku was bullied, ridiculed, mocked for his dreams, and even pushed to commit suicide since he was only four years old. That kind of trauma was obviously going to have some kind of impact on his life, like making him skittish and fearful of everything around him.

luna @tooruluvr how are u gonna convince me deku is overrated when all i see is people hating him for “crying a lot” and being “uninteresting” how are u gonna convince me deku is overrated when all i see is people hating him for “crying a lot” and being “uninteresting”

We also need to consider that Deku was raised idolizing Heroes. He did not think of them as ordinary people who saved the day as a job, but almost as gods who were always righteous and moral. He is a cliché of what a Shonen protagonist normally is because he was raised to be one by society.

