My Hero Academia chapter 401 sets up the most exciting reunion in the series yet (& it might not include Bakugo)

With the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 401 having come out, fans are convinced that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi could possibly be setting up a reunion in the manga. While All Might was trying his best to stop All For One from meeting Tomura Shigaraki, it seemed like the dreaded moment had finally arrived.

My Hero Academia manga has currently been focusing on the fight between All Might and All For One as the former No. 1 Hero has been trying to stop All For One from meeting Tomura Shigaraki. Fortunately for him, Hero Killer: Stain arrived to help him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 401: Kohei Horikoshi could be working on a reunion

The spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 401 saw All Might and Stain together fighting All For One. While the former No. 1 Hero was injured, he kept roaring at All For One to come over to him. Just then, a police report stated that All For One had gotten close to U.A. island, which is where Tomura Shigaraki was fighting Izuku Midoriya.

The distance between All For One and Tomura Shigaraki was enough for the villain to use his Warp Teleportation technique. Additionally, All For One had also spotted the island. Therefore, there is a good chance that the villain will proceed toward U.A. island and reunite with Shigaraki.

However, this will also allow Deku to reunite with All Might. Thus, with My Hero Academia chapter 401, the Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi could likely be hinting at a massive brawl between the two pairs of master and apprentice. Moreover, with All Might still not having given up, there is a likely chance that he has another trick up his sleeve.

Given the plot progression, there is also a possibility that someone from the support course might have learned about All Might's fight with All For One. Hence, they may have prepared another tool to help the former No. 1 Hero fight the villain.

The next chapter could possibly show All For One proceeding toward the U.A. island, while someone from the support course may reach All Might's location. If that were to happen, fans would likely see a flashback chapter of the character, which may show them preparing the tool before the events of My Hero Academia chapter 401.

That said, many fans have been hoping for Katsuki Bakugo to make his return to the manga. While he might eventually get revived and join the battle, from the flow of events seen right now in the series, it seems very difficult for Bakugo to be reintroduced to the series at this moment.

Given Kohei Horikoshi's storytelling, fans can expect him to drop hints before any character makes his return. With the mangaka having given no hints surrounding Bakugo's return till My Hero Academia chapter 401, it could take some time for the hero to re-enter the story.

