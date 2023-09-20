My Hero Academia chapter 401: Why didn't All Might use a Bakugo-inspired move? Explored

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 401 was released, offering an early look into the highly anticipated next issue. While these leaks aren’t an official release via Shueisha, the series’ leaker community is typically reliable enough to discuss the alleged events as if they are indeed canon.

Thus, fans are discussing these alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 401 as if the next official release for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series were already out. This is somewhat unsurprising, as the issue is a very exciting one, which sees All For One yet again Quirk his way out of near death to gain an upper hand on All Might and Stain.

My Hero Academia chapter 401’s alleged spoilers and raw scans also sadly reveal that All Might has seemingly lost his armor in its entirety, suggesting that his death could be near. However, there is a tease by Horikoshi that some of his armor remains, and could soon be morphing into a support tool inspired by none other than Katsuki Bakugo.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 teasing Hercules’ status suggests a move inspired by Katsuki Bakugo is coming

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 401’s alleged spoilers begin with a flashback showing Stain’s arrival to the fight. In the present, Stain questions if All Might has understood the words he said to him in Kamino. All Might confirms that he understood, prompting the two to launch a simultaneous attack while each saying, “I am here.” However, All For One uses a combination of Quirks to force himself to be able to move around, revealing he anticipated Stain’s interference.

Stain is then bitten by a mouth growing out of All For One’s back, prompting him to throw Stain several blocks away into a game center. All For One intends to steal his Quirk, arriving and telling Stain that his role in this story has ended while All Might flies to them.

Next, Stain disputes this, but All For One punches him and causes a blood spurt as he finishes talking. All For One then turns around to fire a laser at All Might, but Hercules arrives to protect him.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 then sees All Might question how there could be pieces of Hercules left, to which the car tells him to live before being destroyed. All Might is then seen lying on the ground, his support items gone and his legs not moving at all. A smiling All Might is seen crawling on the ground as All For One is revealed to be close enough to teleport to the falling U.A. as the issue ends.

Why All Might didn’t use a Katsuki Bakugo-inspired move, explained

Expand Tweet

As highlighted in the above spoiler recap, All Might is revealed to have allegedly spent all of his support items and seemingly used up all of the Hercules car in his fight with All For One. In other words, it appears as though All Might no longer has a means of fighting off the self-proclaimed Demon Lord, despite still having the motivation and drive to do so.

However, this is almost certainly a red herring, as All Might himself admits in My Hero Academia chapter 401 that he was unsure of how much of Hercules was left. With Hercules having given All Might all of his support tools and armor thus far, this suggests that there could be one more support tool in hiding. Unsurprisingly, the only student yet to have a support tool used in their name and likeness is none other than Katsuki Bakugo.

Expand Tweet

With this in mind, All Might likely didn’t use the Bakugo-inspired move in chapter 401 because he didn’t even realize he had that support item left at his disposal. Now, as All For One and All Might both head towards Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya, it seems that the series’ climactic battle will soon be coming to an exciting head.

Upon the four reuniting, they’ll most likely be joined by the revived Katsuki Bakugo, whom fans haven’t been updated on in quite some time. It’ll likely be at this point where All Might brings out his Bakugo-inspired support item via what’s left of Hercules, using it in tandem with Bakugo’s use of his own inherent Quirk. While certainly speculative, this is most likely the reason why My Hero Academia chapter 401 didn’t see All Might use a Bakugo-inspired move.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.