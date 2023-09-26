My Hero Academia chapter 402: Major spoilers to expect

Following what appeared to be the end of All Might and All For One’s fight in the previous issue, fans are excitedly awaiting the release of spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 402. While the official release week for the next installment of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series is approaching, spoilers are likely still at least a day out, keeping in mind the typical schedule.

In the meantime, however, fans are excitedly discussing what My Hero Academia chapter 402 could focus on, with the options essentially wide open considering where the series is at. Many fans are hoping for an update on Katsuki Bakugo’s status, with the series having recently gone more than a year without providing any significant information on him.

Others are expecting My Hero Academia chapter 402 to continue showcasing fights with a special focus on Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s showdown against Tomura Shigaraki. There’s even a chance that fans will see All Might and All For One somehow continue their fight, especially with the presumed Bakugo-inspired weapon All Might had ready that has yet to be unleashed.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 likely to take one of three major directions

With My Hero Academia chapter 402 having so many directions it could take, it’s best to discuss each one in isolation. Firstly, the upcoming chapter might focus on Shigaraki and Deku’s battle. With it being the biggest loose thread in the series currently, it makes sense to advance their fight and provide an update on the status of both.

Considering this happens, the issue should see the two engage in combat. While some dialogue will likely overlay these fight scenes, it’ll take a backseat to the two trading blows with each other. The dialogue will further set up future flashbacks and revelations, which will be more character-driven than their mid-fight trash talk.

Another possible route for My Hero Academia chapter 402 is a focus on All Might and All For One. While immediately continuing their fight is possible, it’s unlikely to be the main focus of the upcoming release. Instead, fans would likely see each character get half of the chapter dedicated to them, where they muse on their respective origins, the current situation, and their proteges.

One key distinction here could be that All For One gets a flashback to the inception of One For All, spurred on by the satisfaction he feels in having finally “defeated” All Might. This could also lead to a major revelation as to what his motivations are, either by outwardly revealing them or teasing them for a later, larger focus.

Apart from the abovementioned two scenarios, My Hero Academia chapter 402’s major spoilers, which are also, unfortunately, the least likely, might focus on the long-awaited update on Katsuki Bakugo. Especially factoring in how readers are eager to get some news on the fan-favorite character, it’s hard to argue that his status should take precedence over a focus on either generation of the One For All or All For One fighters.

If this does end up happening, however, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to set up Bakugo to join the fight, either aiding Deku or All Might in defeating their respective opponents once and for all. It may even be that he ends up helping both if Kohei Horikoshi chooses to delay his return to the battlefield until Deku, Shigaraki, All Might, and All For One are all in the same place.

