My Hero Academia chapter 403: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 403 is set to officially release later this week, bringing with it the long-awaited continuation (and likely conclusion) of All Might and All For One’s fight. While the bout was all but officially finished as of the previous issue, there is still the matter of All Might’s final attack to address, as well as the impact it has on both fighters.

Unfortunately, there are no confirmed spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 403 available at the time of writing. While this is typical of the series’ spoiler process, it’s nevertheless upsetting for fans looking to get an early look at the next release in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.

Thankfully, there are still some major events slated for My Hero Academia chapter 403, which fans can count on spoilers confirming later this week. Unfortunately, however, the biggest headline of this nature is likely to be the death of All Might, considering the force of his latest attack and his current physical state.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 all but guaranteed to be the former Symbol of Peace’s swan song

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Sadly, My Hero Academia chapter 403 is almost guaranteed to begin with confirmation that All Might has died as a result of his final attack. It’s unlikely that he gets any more of a ceremonious sendoff than he already has, which should lead to a quick update on his status and condition. At most, All Might will be shown saying a few brief words internally before his explosion attack detonates, killing him and All For One.

However, All For One won’t truly be dead, as he’ll simply use the Rewind Quirk to deage himself and heal up in the process. Thankfully, as All Might predicted, this should cause him to revert to the age of a kindergartener, giving him a very minimal amount of time to merge with Tomura Shigaraki before he disappears altogether.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 will likely show All For One in this state and emphasize that he is indeed starting to worry a bit. While it’s unlikely that he’ll admit defeat here, fans can expect to see him give All Might his flowers in that he has successfully backed the self-proclaimed Demon Lord into a corner.

Expand Tweet

From here, All For One will likely begin heading towards Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya once again now that All Might can no longer prevent him from doing so. This should prompt a shift in perspective to Shigaraki and Midoriya, where fans will likely see the latter’s reaction to All Might’s death.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 will likely feature a brief introspection from Midoriya here, where he’ll thank All Might for everything he did for him as a mentor and promise to finish the fight. Deku should then begin focusing on the fight, prioritizing defeating Shigaraki before All For One can arrive and take over his body.

The issue will then likely end with a conversation between Deku and Shigaraki, with the former trying to convince the latter to surrender so All For One doesn’t take over his body. As Shigaraki begins to argue against this, All For One will likely appear, setting up a return of Katsuki Bakugo in the subsequent issue to even the odds.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.