My Hero Academia chapter 404: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 404 is set to release this week and is bound to generate a lot of discussions considering that All Might is close to dying and Katsuki Bakugo has been brought back. There are a lot of questions surrounding Bakugo's current state and how he is going to fight the likes of All for One and Tomura Shigaraki. All Might's fate has been hanging in the balance for several chapters now.

Another thing that a lot of fans are looking forward to in My Hero Academia chapter 404 is to see if Izuku "Deku" Midoriya is finally going to be in the spotlight once again. Despite being the main character and having the most important battle against Shigaraki, their fight has taken place mostly off-screen as author Kohei Horikoshi has been solving other plot threads.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 404.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 will probably show Bakugo's full return and All Might's fate

My Hero Academia chapter 404 has a lot on its plate now that Bakugo has been brought back to life after Edgeshot became his heart and All Might is close to being killed by All for One. Now that the young hero is back on the battlefield, author Kohei Horikoshi will probably explain how Bakugo is alive, what happened to Edgeshot, how his heart is working, and his current state since Shigaraki pummeled his entire body.

More importantly, the resolution of All Might's battle with All for One also needs to reach a conclusion and it would be interesting to see if this chapter features that. All Might's death has long been teased in the series and his attempt to self-destruct to defeat his lifelong nemesis would have been a perfect way to go but, Horikoshi decided not to go with that option.

Another issue that the chapter should at least attempt to tackle is the conflict between All for One and Tomura Shigaraki as they have their own inner struggle going on. All for One clearly wants Shigaraki's body to ascend and become even more powerful but the latter also wants to be his own master, which is why this can only go one way: with these two characters facing each other to determine who the true Symbol of Fear is.

Another thing that My Hero Academia chapter 404 will have to address is how sidelined Deku has been for the last year or so in this arc. While in the story, it's only been a couple of hours in this battle, Izuku hasn't been in the spotlight for almost a year in the manga, with Horikoshi focusing on the Todoroki family's conflict with Dabi, All Might against All for One, and Uraraka dealing with Toga.

While this is all and well good, it's important that Deku gets a big moment to shine as he is the main character, the wielder of One for All, and the only one who can defeat Shigaraki. Now that the rest of the subplots have been dealt with, it's time to focus on the main event and give both Deku and Shigaraki great moments to show their progression over the course of the series.

It is also worth pointing out who Bakugo is going to face in this battle as most fans expect him to save All Might and deal with All for One. This could be the most logical scenario, although that is yet to be seen in My Hero Academia chapter 404.

