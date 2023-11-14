My Hero Academia chapter 407: Major spoilers to expect

With My Hero Academia chapter 407 set to release later this week immediately after the previous issue, fans are excitedly discussing what’s next in the story’s alleged final arc. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the next installment of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series are still unavailable at the time of this article’s writing.

Thankfully, with My Hero Academia chapter 407 set to release this week, this spoiler information should become available sometime within the next 24 to 48 hours. Likewise, fans are moving ahead with their theorizations and predictions on what to expect from the series in its next release, which seems to be setting up major developments.

Even before the release of spoilers, there are a few key aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 407 which are likely to be included with a degree of certainty. These mainly focus on Katsuki Bakugo and his fight versus All For One, which seems set to be the coming release’s primary focus.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 likely to see All For One’s rage, Bakugo’s Quirk Awakening set up latter’s victory

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 407 will probably start off with a focus on All For One, possibly with a flashback to his interactions with the Second User of One For All, revealed to be named Kudo. This flashback will likely be a quick one, primarily focusing on all the times Kudo caused trouble for All For One in his various evil schemes and plots.

Once this flashback ends, All For One will likely be shown to be rageful to the point of losing his composure, charging at Bakugo without a plan or strategy in mind. This will probably prove to be a dangerous move, both inherently and due to the fact that Bakugo is experiencing a Quirk Awakening throughout their fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 should likewise see the self-proclaimed Demon Lord take a major hit from Bakugo here, not necessarily a fatal one but certainly close to it. The issue will then likely devote some time to an introspective from Bakugo, where he marvels at the change his Quirk is going through and how it will allow him to become the hero he always wanted to be.

Meanwhile, All For One will likely rush back at him, starting a sequence in their fight which will be relatively devoid of meaningful dialogue. This could even trigger a brief shift in focus, either to All Might and Edgeshot or Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. While both are possible, the former seems more likely considering that the latter viewpoint is being set up for the fight’s final moments, which should still be some time away.

Thus, My Hero Academia chapter 407 will likely see All Might analyzing Bakugo and All For One’s fight as best he can, commenting to himself on it given his familiarity with both fighters. More specifically, he’ll likely comment on whether Bakugo is handling his opponent well, and if there’s any room for improvement he should try and shout it out to him.

This could lead to the issue’s final moments, which see All For One try and rush at All Might in an attempt to eliminate Bakugo’s main reason for fighting. If this is how the chapter’s final stages go, then it’ll likely end with Bakugo chasing after All For One with a relatively worried expression on his face.

