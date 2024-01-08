My Hero Academia chapter 412: Major spoilers to expect

Despite the unfortunate break week standing between fans and the release of My Hero Academia chapter 412, the upcoming issue is nevertheless a central topic of discussion. Fans of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series are eagerly awaiting the issue’s release, as well as any hints or leaks about what the issue has in store for them.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 412 available at the time of this article’s writing due to the looming break week for the series. While spoilers for the series may come out during the Weekly Shonen Jump publication break week, this is not necessarily guaranteed.

Thankfully, there are a few key aspects of and events within My Hero Academia chapter 412 that fans can likely count on being present in the issue, even without the help of spoilers. Unfortunately, one such inclusion to the coming release’s events is likely to be the death of yet another One For All vestige and their Quirk Factor.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 set to see Deku lose another Quirk and comrade in the battle with Shigaraki

Major spoilers to expect

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia chapter 412 is unlikely to be a happy one, given where the series is at in its final arc. More specifically, this is due to the fact that what is likely the final fight in the series overall is reaching its climax.

Likewise, with this climax having been kicked off by Tomura Shigaraki stealing the Danger Sense Quirk from Izuku Midoriya, it seems that more loss is on the way for the One For All user.

While it’s unlikely that Shigaraki steals each and every Quirk factor embedded in One For All by the end of their fight, there are a few key ones that he’s likely to steal in coming releases.

Nana Shimura’s Float is a prime candidate, given the familial relationship Tomura has with her. Daigoro Banjo’s Blackwhip is also likely to be stolen, given its defensive capabilities, as were heavily demonstrated in the previous installment.

However, it's unlikely that both of these are stolen in My Hero Academia chapter 412, with Shimura's Float likely being the only one taken in the upcoming issue. While this does cause major problems in and of itself, it's unlikely to give Shigaraki a definitive winning edge over Midoriya.

Instead, Midoriya will likely try to use his other Quirks in order to separate the currently Decaying ground from Mt. Fuji, using this proverbial line in the sand as a safety zone. This will also likely pave the way for some dialogue between the two as they each standoff and try to plan their next respective moves.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 will also likely give some sort of update on how much time Deku has left with Gearshift before his body and the Quirk itself completely give out. This should also give fans a sense of how much time is left in the fight chapter-wise and, likewise, how much time they have left with the series.

From here, the issue will likely end with Shigaraki lunging at Deku while promising to steal another Quirk. While it’s unlikely that he’s successful in this initial attack, it could be setting up the next major loss for Deku in the subsequent issue.

From here, the issue will likely end with Shigaraki lunging at Deku while promising to steal another Quirk. While it's unlikely that he's successful in this initial attack, it could be setting up the next major loss for Deku in the subsequent issue.