My Hero Academia chapter 416: Toga's absence has fans scared for her fate

With My Hero Academia chapter 416 set to release later this weekend, fans saw the spoiler process for the upcoming installment begin earlier this week, giving them a sneak peek at the issue’s events. While these spoilers aren’t considered canon until verified by the series’ next official release, the series’ leakers have historically proven to be very reliable and accurate in their information.

Likewise, fans have been excitedly discussing My Hero Academia chapter 416’s events as if the official release has already come and gone, understandably so given how exciting the issue is. Much of this discussion focuses on the issue’s final moments, which see Deku beginning to uncover Shigaraki’s origins and set up a possible reassessment of his stance on Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 also gave fans updates on several other characters, including Momo Yaoyorozu, Fumikage Tokoyami, Hawks, and Ochaco Uraraka. However, the Uraraka update has fans deeply distressed on the status of Himiko Toga, who was notably absent during the installment’s focus on Uraraka.

Toga’s absence in My Hero Academia chapter 416 has fans scared for her ultimate fate

Why fans are scared, explained

Unsurprisingly, Toga’s absence in My Hero Academia chapter 416 is one of the most talked about points of the issue given how much of a fan-favorite character she is. While fans already loved her prior to her final fight with Uraraka, the development she received both as a character and in her relationship with Uraraka put her over the top in the eyes of fans.

Although Toga has always had a major following from fans, her latest battle with Uraraka truly sent this over the top, even swaying those who weren’t her fans to grow fond of her. Admittedly, Toga is without a doubt one of the most complex and well-developed characters in the series, especially in light of her last fight against Uraraka.

That being said, Toga’s lack of presence in My Hero Academia chapter 416 is likely nothing significant to worry about in terms of whether or not she’s alive at this point. While her actual freedom and her status of imprisonment by the series’ end is still up for debate, it’s almost certain that she is indeed alive at this time.

Much of this certainty stems from the aforementioned development she has received in the latter half of the series. While Horikoshi has seemingly been killing off many villains throughout the final arc, doing so with one whom he spent so much time building up as a character doesn’t make sense. While her actual freedom may be in question, the status of whether or not she’s alive is likely not up for debate.

Fan reaction

Fan reactions to My Hero Academia chapter 416 (Images via X users @TopLando8, @sparrowisnthere, @Dekacchann, @BumblehBumb)

That being said, Toga’s absence in My Hero Academia chapter 416 is forcing even the most fervent believers in her safety to express their doubts. Many fans are even going as far as to express that they’ve given up hope on her survival, telling other fans to “let it go” in reference to their hopes of her survival.

Others remain steadfast, pointing out how Tsuyu Asui’s appearance in the chapter combined with her knowledge of Toga’s recent development should lead to Asui protecting her and ensuring her safety. While this is one of many ways to explain Toga’s likely safety, the fact remains that she is almost certain to be alive at this point in time.

