My Hero Academia chapter 417: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week over and My Hero Academia chapter 417’s release week at hand, fans are incredibly excited for the next installment in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series. The issue’s release week also brings with it the start of the spoiler process for this upcoming entry into Horikoshi’s story, which fans are also excited about.

However, these alleged spoilers and leaks for My Hero Academia chapter 417 are currently unavailable at the time of this article’s writing, and likely will be coming later in the week. While this should still be ahead of the issue’s official release date of Monday, March 18, 2024 in Japan, fans nevertheless will have to wait to learn about the coming installment’s events.

Thankfully, there are some aspects of and developments within My Hero Academia chapter 417 which fans can count on being present, even without the help of alleged spoiler information. One of the most likely aspects of the coming issue will be a brief pause in the fighting as Izuku “Deku” Midoriya explores Tomura Shigaraki’s origins as Tenko Shimura for himself.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 likely to replay Shigaraki’s origins through Deku’s eyes

Major spoilers to expect

While many fans are likely hoping for the fight to continue in My Hero Academia chapter 417, that seems wholly unlikely as of the time of this article’s writing. This is mainly due to the fact that the prior issue ended with Deku’s appearance changing into that of his school uniform as he found himself in front of the Shimura household. The fact that his outfit changes in anticipation of chapter 417 suggests that his and Shigaraki’s fight will be put on a brief hold.

Likewise, fans can expect to see Deku enter the Shimura household as he’s viewing it right now, seeing the full Shimura family inside save for Nana. He should also recognize Tenko immediately given that he saw the young boy’s visage during one of his previous battles with Shigaraki.

However, Shimura is unlikely to acknowledge Deku in My Hero Academia chapter 417, confirming that the series’ protagonist is viewing a memory in first-person rather than in an alternate world. One key piece of evidence supporting this approach is the fact that Deku is specifically looking to understand Shigaraki’s origins as Tomura himself views them. The most objective way to experience these origins would be to simply view them as they are.

This should lead to Deku recognizing the abuse Tenko suffered as a child at the hands of his father due to dreaming of becoming a hero. Deku will likely connect with the young Tenko given that his own dreams of being a hero were also crushed as a child, albeit in a much different and less emotionally scarring way. Nevertheless, Deku will likely be seen connecting to Tenko here, giving him the inspiration he needs to continue fighting Shigaraki.

Likewise, the memory should end shortly thereafter, with My Hero Academia chapter 417’s pages mostly going through Tenko’s childhood life at an abridged pace. The final scenes of the upcoming installment should see Deku return to reality, newly inspired to defeat Shigaraki and give his Tenko Shimura personality another chance at life.

