My Hero Academia chapter 422: Major spoilers to expect

Following the heartbreaking setup to what’s likely Deku’s final act with the One For All Quirk, My Hero Academia chapter 422 is expected to follow through and see Izuku “Deku” Midoriya burn away the power’s final, fleeting embers.

While many are hoping to see series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi somehow give Deku his Quirk(s) back, available info suggests that this will not be the case.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 422 will be released. While they could drop during the Weekly Shonen Jump publication break week, they’re also just as likely to come during the issue’s actual release week.

Moreover, there’s the looming presence of anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan which could make the series’ spoiler process go defunct at any given time, including in the buildup to chapter 422’s release.

Thankfully, there are a few aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 422’s events which fans can likely count on being present in the official release, even without the help of spoilers.

Unsurprisingly, these mainly revolve around a focus on Midoriya, who will likely be given an internal retrospective on his journey up to this point to celebrate what appears to be its conclusion.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 likely to see Deku put his heart into a final blow, but AFO still standing

My Hero Academia chapter 422 will likely start out with Deku and Yuga Aoyama continuing to run in the direction of All For One, their classmates supporting and calling out to them as they pass by. This should prompt an internal flashback for Deku, seeing him ponder his journey and how far he has come in such a relatively short time.

He will likely express gratitude that he got to play the role of Pro Hero even for a relatively short time, adding that he’s fine with how things turned out aside from not being able to save Shigaraki. He will also likely thank All Might here before returning to reality, where All For One is busy being occupied by the other Pro Heroes and Class 1-A students.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 could see Yuga pull ahead of Deku here, going in front to act as a blinding distraction to All For One and set up Deku to land the final blow with ease.

Yuga should also get a brief internal monologue here, serving as a conclusion to his character arc which is deeply intertwined with All For One.

After brushing aside Yuga, All For One should see the real threat in Deku launching an All-Might-in-Kamino-esque final punch with One For All.

This should even prompt a flashback from All For One comparing the two, with Deku actually landing the hit shortly thereafter. Some sort of shockwave or blinding burst of light and energy should come from this, setting up a page-turning cliffhanger for fans likewise.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 422 will likely reveal that this final blow from Deku wasn’t enough to take down All For One. Moreover, Deku will likely confirm that he used everything he had left of One For All in that punch, meaning he and the others are out of options.

The issue will likely end with All For One calling game as he walks towards Deku to finish him off once and for all.

