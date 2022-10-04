My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi’s collaboration with TUM shows Aizawa and Mic in new Avatars

The new collaboration between My Hero Academia’s creator, Kohei Horikoshi, and the spinoff manga Team-Up Missions has been revealed. Fans of the spinoff series have been waiting for this illustration to be made public since the news about Horikoshi collaborating with the manga was announced.

In this new collaboration, fans of the series will be able to enjoy a brand new drawing of Aizawa and Present Mic. Both Pro Heroes can be seen wearing brand new outfits, with Mic sporting a leather jacket, flannel shirt, and sunglasses. Eraserhead, on the other hand, can be seen in a blazer, a t-shirt with a psychedelic print design, and a new haircut.

Continue reading to learn more about the collaboration and what Horikoshi had to say.

Horikoshi’s collaboration in My Hero Academia: TUM contains a message from the creator

In addition to the stunning illustration of Present Mic and Eraserhead, the collaboration found in My Hero Academia: TUM volume 4 contains a funny message from Horikoshi. The creator of the franchise revealed that he was confused about which characters would appear in volume 4 of the spinoff manga. This led him to portray Aizawa and Hizashi, despite them not appearing in it.

The collaboration also refers to the outfits worn by the two Pro-Heroes, claiming that their clothes will mark a difference this coming autumn. Horikoshi also added a congratulatory message for Yoko Akiyama, the artist of the spinoff series. In it, Kohei expresses his happiness over the release of TUM volume 4.

What is My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions about?

The cover of the first issue of the series (Image via Shueisha)

This lesser-known spinoff manga is about Deku and his friends joining forces with many different characters from the series to complete special missions. Whether Pro-Heroes or other Hero students, Class 1-A always has a new friend to fight alongside them in this manga.

The series is currently being published in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump, a magazine targeted at younger audiences, mainly elementary school children. As such, the topics handled in its issues are often tamer than the ones found in the world-famous Shonen Jump magazine. This means that the adventures found in My Hero Academia: TUM are more child-friendly than in the original manga.

Final thoughts

Fans are certain Mic chose Aizawa's outfit (Image via Studio Bones)

While TMU manga is not as widely popular as the source material, it is still an important part of the My Hero Academia franchise. As such, seeing it get recognition from Horikoshi is extremely heartwarming. The fact that the author also got confused with the characters who would appear in the manga also caused many fans to laugh on social media.

Aizawa and Present Mic may not make an appearance on TMU volume 4, but it is unlikely that fans will complain about their appearance. Perhaps in the future, Yoko Akiyama could be the one to collaborate with the original manga series to create an illustration of his own. Nonetheless, this outstanding illustration is sure to make Aizawa and Hizashi’s fans extremely happy.

