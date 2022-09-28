Is My Hero Academia over? The future of the series, explained

As long as Kohei Horikoshi gets his way, My Hero Academia will be over very soon.

Of course, this only applies to his manga series, which has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump ever since 2014. My Hero Academia is a very popular story that resonates with a largely teenage audience. It has been highly praised, for its expressive character designs and coming-of-age story.

Like all good things must come to an end, similarly series creator Horikoshi made it clear that he wants to end My Hero Academia on his own terms. His current goal is to end the manga by next year. In the meantime, fans also have the anime to look forward to.

My Hero Academia isn't over just yet, but it is getting very close

The manga is currently on its final arc

During a 2018 interview with Anime News Network, Horikoshi said he didn't have the stamina to make this series last several more years. Instead, he wants to make it relatively shorter than popular series like One Piece and Naruto. He also had the ending planned out even before he started writing.

The hero and villain match-ups are well underway in the final arc. During the Jump Fiesta 2021 event, Horikoshi publicly stated that he intends to finish the manga by the following year, but only if everything "went smoothly." Of course, it really depends on his circumstances.

Nearly a year later, the My Hero Academia manga is still ongoing. With that said, the author has already set up the final battles, so the climax is clearly within his line of sight. Readers should reasonably expect the series to end by the year 2023, assuming there isn't a spin-off shortly afterwards.

Of course, the anime is still ongoing

Even if the manga ends, fans can still enjoy the anime, which has several arcs that need to be adapted. My Hero Academia season 6 is set for release on October 1st, 2022. Crunchyroll will stream the series right after it airs in Japan. It will cover the events of the Paranormal Liberation War.

Without spoiling anything, it will be the most impactful season yet. Several My Hero Academia characters will never be the same after this war.

It should take a few more years before the anime fully adapts the entire manga. Given the massive popularity of the series, there is no way it won't get renewed for several more seasons and thus, fans can still get to enjoy My Hero Academia.

It remains to be seen what Horikoshi does after this series

Horikoshi is yet to confirm whether or not he plans on writing any more stories after My Hero Academia. Furthermore, it is currently unknown if he wants to expand on the universe. The Vigilantes spin-off has recently concluded, so the manga could potentially have its own anime.

There is also a possibility that Horikoshi will move on from the popular manga. It is not unheard of, since Yoshihiro Togashi famously went from YuYu Hakusho to Hunter x Hunter. Of course, readers can only speculate for now.

Either way, Horikoshi will have a lot of fans watching for his next big move. His expressive art style is known to capture the reader's attention. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next year or so.

