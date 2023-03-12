My Hero Academia dub: Complete list of the main cast

My Hero Academia dub was released on October 15, 2022, finally satiating English viewers' eager anticipation worldwide. However, the unavailability of this anime's English dub on most streaming and OTT platforms have caused a problem. If fans who skipped out on the subtitled version want to see the show legally, subscribing to Crunchyroll is their only option.

My Hero Academia dub came out after the season release on October 1, 2022, effectively implying a two-week gap. A stellar cast of voice actors have lent their voices to our favorite heroes and villains, which has ensured that none of the hype-inducing moments and tension from the original were lost in translation.

Justin Briner, along with several other voice actors, have suited up for the My Hero Academia English dub

My Hero Academia @MHAOfficial "Are you able to smile right now?!"



My Hero Academia Season 6 reaches a dramatic climax! "Are you able to smile right now?!" My Hero Academia Season 6 reaches a dramatic climax! https://t.co/zun9gyiupb

Justin Briner has lent his voice to the protagonist and hero student Izuku Midoriya or Deku. Clifford Chapin has taken up the role of his rival and long-term frenemy Katsuki Bakugo. Patrick Seitz and Zeno Robinson have played the respective roles of pro-heroes Endeavour and Hawks, while Shoto Todoroki is being played by David Matranbga. Tomura Shigaraki and All Might will be voiced by Eric Vale and Christopher Sabat.

UA Class 1A's home-room teacher Shouta Aizawa is played by Christopher Wehkamp, while his old friend and colleague Present Mic's voice is that of Dave Trosko. Newton Pittman plays Twice, while Erica Lindbeck has joined the new Dark Deku arc in Lady Nagant's role. Also joining the main cast are Kyle Phillips as Denki Kaminari, Justin Cook as Eijiro Kirishima and Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu.

Finally, Tsuyu Asui, Fumikage Tokoyami, Toya Todoroki/Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Minoru Mineta have been voiced by Monica Rial, Josh Grelle, Jason Liebrecht, Leah Clark, and Brina Palencia, respectively. Additional voices for My Hero Academia Dub also include Jeff Johnson, Marisa Duran, Bradley Gareth, Brianna Roberts, Molly Searcy, Nazeeh Tarsha, and Sarah Roach.

What can fans expect from My Hero Academia season 6 dub

My Hero Academia @MHAOfficial Heads up, heroes!



The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 129, originally airing tomorrow, will be delayed. Keep an eye out for an update on the new airdate. Heads up, heroes!The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 129, originally airing tomorrow, will be delayed. Keep an eye out for an update on the new airdate.

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy without powers or "Quirks" in a world where 80% of the population has them. However, his seemingly futile desire to become a pro-hero one day is realized after a series of events when Midoriya gains the powers of the Number 1 pro-hero All Might and enrolls in the prestigious UA High School.

Midoriya, along with his friends and allies, face-off against threatening villains, struggles with his legacy as the inheritor of the overpowered One For All quirk, and navigates the tribulations of adolescence and school-life. Season 6 of My Hero Academia dub picks off from chapter 258 of the manga and covers the Paranormal Liberation War (chapters 258–306) and Dark Hero arcs (chapters 307–328).

As such, the story is set to cover a grand war arc between the heroes and villains, and the consequences of the same on the protagonist. Fans impatient to wait for the release of My Hero Academia dub season 6 can view the subtitled version on Crunchyroll, or catch up to the latest manga storyline on Shonen Jump+, MangaPlus, and Viz Media.

Poll : 0 votes