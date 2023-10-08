My Hero Academia fandom loses it after Bakugo is accused of bullying a disabled character

My Hero Academia deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugo is quite a controversial character among fans of the series. Recently, on the social media platform X, some fans expressed outrage, claiming that Bakugo had bullied a disabled character.

However, it is quite important to clarify that this accusation holds no truth, as there is no instance in the series where Bakugo has bullied a disabled character.

The outrage about bullying is, however, not a new occurrence. Throughout the history of the series, there have been debates on various social media platforms and animanga forums about Bakugo's morally questionable actions.

Bakugo from My Hero Academia faces renewed criticism as fans recall his problematic past

The latest outrage emerged as a result of Bakugo being compared with other anime and cartoon characters, such as Yusuke, Kaiba, and Riley, to determine which of them could roast the best. Bakugo could easily be the top contender for this role when considering My Hero Academia, thanks to his sharp tongue and ability to verbally lash out at his classmates.

To reiterate, Bakugo has never targeted a disabled person with his bullying. What fans are actually referring to is his treatment of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku. In a world where almost everyone possesses superhuman abilities called Quirks, Deku is the exception, born without one. Hence, in this specific context, he can be considered disabled.

It is important to understand that Bakugo's bullying of Deku often stemmed from his own deep-seated insecurities. Their relationship had been tense for a long time as a result.

Bakugo, being exceptionally talented and miles ahead of his peers, developed a superiority complex, seeing others as inferior. On the other hand, Deku's lack of a Quirk made him the perfect target for Bakugo's bullying.

Bakugo once advised Deku to abandon his dream of attending U.A. high school and becoming a hero. He once suggested that Deku jump off the rooftop. He even went so far as to try taking Deku's life.

Looking back at his work, even the series' creator, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, has expressed his regret about how he initially portrayed Bakugo. Rather than a balanced portrayal of tension and healthy competition between the protagonist and the deuteragonist, it came across as needlessly cruel.

Bakugo apologising to Deku (Image via Bones)

However, it is worth noting that Bakugo has undergone significant character development over the years. He has openly acknowledged his mistakes and recognized his own inferiority to Deku.

Bakugo had grown resentful of his rival's progress, especially after Deku obtained his Quirk from All Might. However, since then, he has not only acknowledged his wrongdoings in My Hero Academia, but he has also become friends with Deku.

This change has resulted in him playing an important role as Deku's ally in the Final War arc. Fans are now eagerly hoping to see Bakugo make his grand return in this upcoming issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 is set to be released on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

