My Hero Academia chapter 403: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 403 is set to be released on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With All Might’s status following the initiation of his latest attack unknown, fans are anxiously discussing what’s next for him, All For One, and the series.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 403 will focus on until verifiable spoiler information becomes available. However, they do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 403.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 likely to see All Might die following cryptic foreshadowing via his vestige

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 403 will be officially released on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Fans can read My Hero Academia chapter 403 on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 15

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 15

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, October 15

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, October 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, October 16

Chapter 402 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 402 began with a brief recap of the state of the battle, including the reveal that U.A. could now float again without the weight of the Twice clones.

All For One tried using the Gloop Warp Quirk on Tomura Shigaraki, but he refused. All For One then switched to Plan B, which involved dragging All Might to Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya so he could pay for putting dreams in their heads.

Shigaraki, meanwhile, teased Deku about his need to save his master, which would allow him to return to U.A. and kill everyone who hurt him in the last fight. Deku began crying while thinking about his time with All Might. This was also due to the vestige of All Might within One For All disappearing.

All Might, who was also thinking of Deku, grabbed All For One’s neck with his arm, which still had a gauntlet on it.

All For One then remembered Nana Shimura’s final moments, where she warned him that All Might would win in the end because he’s way more unhinged than him. The chapter ended with an explosion seemingly starting.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 403 is all but guaranteed to begin with an update on All Might and All For One. Their fight really isn’t over until we at least know the aftermath of this latest attack from All Might.

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia chapter 403 will likely confirm that All Might has died as a result of his final assault. While Horikoshi could certainly choose to have him survive, it may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of fans. Combined with how heavy the foreshadowing for his eventual death has been, it seems almost guaranteed to be the case.

