My Hero Academia fans are wrong about this character's redemption (& it's not Endeavor)

My Hero Academia has numerous redemption arcs, but not all characters are viewed the same way. Some fans believe certain characters don’t deserve forgiveness, while others argue that their growth warrants a second chance. Discussions regarding redemption tend to revolve around Endeavor, but one character's redemption arc is just as debatable.

Bakugo Katsuki has certainly earned his redemption arc. He began as an unbearable character, doing things that most people would find unforgivable. However, his development is genuine. Some fans reject his redemption, but they may be overlooking important points. His arc isn't about forgetting the past—it's about confronting it. Those who oppose his redemption may need to reconsider what true change really means.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime/manga.

Why My Hero Academia fans are wrong about Bakugo's redemption, explained

Bakugo Katsuki (Image via Bones)

Fans of My Hero Academia often debate whether Bakugo Katsuki deserves redemption. Some feel he doesn't, while others believe he has changed for the better. The problem is that some judge him based on who he used to be without acknowledging how far he has come.

Redemption doesn't mean erasing past mistakes; it involves taking responsibility and demonstrating change through actions. Bakugo has achieved that and more. He started as a terrible person. In middle school, he bullied Izuku Midoriya and often spoke in cruel and unjustifiable ways. Many wouldn't forgive what he did, which is understandable. However, Bakugo didn't stay the same.

Bakugo Katsuki (Image via Bones)

From the moment he entered U.A. High School, he began to change. Unlike some villains who justify their actions, Bakugo shows guilt. He recognized his wrongdoings and actively worked to improve himself.

His redemption is not verbal—it's evident through his actions. He has apologized to Midoriya multiple times, both verbally and through his deeds. He risked his life to save him, not even knowing if he would be brought back, yet he sacrificed himself. That alone shows that he has become sincere. The previous Bakugo would not have acted this way.

A person who refuses to change wouldn't go to such lengths. Some fans believe that a year is not enough to make up for years of bullying. However, redemption doesn’t adhere to a timeline; it’s about growth and effort. Within a year, Bakugo consistently demonstrated that he was not the same individual.

Bakugo Katsuki (Image via Bones)

Consider what he did in the subsequent eight years. The story shows that he even tried to convince Midoriya to join his hero team, showing that he genuinely cared about their relationship.

Those who reject Bakugo's redemption act like Stain. They adhere to an absolute definition of what it means to change. However, people aren’t born perfect, especially children. It's about whether they learn from their mistakes. Bakugo was just a kid when he acted poorly. He’s not that same kid anymore. He grew into a good person, and that’s what true redemption is all about.

Final thoughts

Bakugo's redemption arc in My Hero Academia is not about erasing his past; rather, it focuses on showing that he has changed. He was once a cruel person, but he accepted responsibility and did his best to improve himself. His apology wasn't hollow; he expressed his sincerity in action, even to the point of risking his life.

Growth isn't measured by time, but by effort. Those who deny his redemption may be clinging to an extreme view of change. Bakugo is not perfect, but he is not the same person he was before. That is true redemption.

