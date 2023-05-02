My Hero Academia finally reveals Mr. Compress’s fate

The upcoming installment of My Hero Academia, that is chapter 387, will be released on May 8, 2023, in Japan. However, spoilers and raw scans of the chapter have already been leaked, revealing significant events that will take place, including the return of Mr. Compress.

Mr. Compress, also known as Atsuhiro Sako, is a prominent villain in Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. Among the many exciting things that will take place in chapter 387, there will also be the return of Mr. Compress.

The upcoming chapter 387 will feature the long-awaited return of Mr. Compress, one of the most intelligent villains in the series. He used to be affiliated with the League of Villains and a member of the organization's Vanguard Action Squad. Mr. Compress is well-known for his humorous and theatrical personality, which has earned him a devoted fan base. Fans are now eager to see what role he will play in the Final Saga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 will mark the return of Mr. Compress

Mr Compress and Geten as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In the Paranormal Liberation War Arc of My Hero Academia, Mr. Compress was witnessed freeing Shigaraki and severvillains Villains who had been restrained by Best Jeanist. For this, he made a big sacrifice by putting himself in a fatal situation. He was later knocked out by Lemillion by a blast of energy. Following this event, it was revealed that Mr. Compress had been arrested, but before being imprisoned, he was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Mr. Compress unmasked as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

After a considerable amount of time, Mr. Compress will finally reappear in My Hero Academia chapter 387. As per spoilers and raw scans, he will be shown as incarcerated along with Geten, with their hands restrained. Despite being confined to separate cells, the two will converse, and Geten will share some insights regarding the Himuras and their Ice Quirk. Nevertheless, their exchange will be cut short as the story will shift its focus to the intense conflict between Endeavor and Dabi taking place very close to where they are situated.

Final thoughts on the return of Mr. Compress

Mr. Compress as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

It is uncertain whether Mr. Compress's recent interaction with Geten in chapter 387 of My Hero Academia marks the conclusion of his role in the current storyline. It is suggested that he may begin narrating his own story, however, fans of the series have already been given a glimpse into Mr. Compress's past, including the revelation that he is the great-great-grandson of the renowned Peerless Thief, Oji Harima.

Like his ancestors, Mr. Compress has dedicated himself to fighting corruption and exposing dishonest Pro Heroes. It is unclear at this point whether Mr. Compress' story will simply repeat past events or introduce new elements to his backstory.

