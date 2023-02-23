My Hero Academia hints at All For One stealing a valuable Quirk in chapter 381

The alleged My Hero Academia spoilers and raw scans for the 381st chapter paint an exciting picture of the imminent issue. Fans see the entire student body of Shiketsu High arrive at the Gunga Mountains battlefield, with every student aiding the Pro Heroes and U.A. students however they can.

Unfortunately, the alleged My Hero Academia spoilers also paint Shiketsu student Inasa Yoarashi as All For One’s next target in terms of Quirk-stealing. While Inasa still has his Whirlwind Quirk by the issue’s end, fans are concerned for his safety and future as a hero.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how My Hero Academia might be setting up All For One to steal Inasa’s Quirk while briefly recapping the spoilers for chapter 381.

The future of My Hero Academia could look very different if chapter 381’s Quirk-stealing tease eventually comes to pass

Brief spoiler recap

The latest My Hero Academia spoilers and raw scans deal with chapter 381, which is allegedly titled “Darkness.” In the issue, a brief dialogue takes place between Camie Utsushimi, Seiji Shishikura, and All For One before the other Shiketsu students arrive. Tsukauchi then contacts Hawks, who is grateful for the reinforcements.

All For One laughs after realizing how desperate the Heroes are, given the sudden change in tactics to deal with him. The villain then uses a Quirk combo, growing wings and throwing a laser with black lightning, hitting many Heroes. He then asks the Heroes why they think they have any chance without All Might, adding that they have no idea what he’s capable of at his peak.

The alleged My Hero Academia spoilers then see All For One telling everyone around him about his time ruling over the crime world. Inasa’s wind then blows toward the villain, with him essentially saying that he knows who his opponent is and still won’t back down. All For One ponders stealing Inasa’s Quirk before using the wind currents to his offensive advantage, hitting Inasa.

The remaining Heroes are all weakened and unable to get close to All For One. Fortunately for them, a massive Dark Shadow and Fumikage Tokoyami appear behind the villain.

All For One is visibly scared and says he needs to dodge immediately. However, dodging doesn’t do much, as a stone dome is now around Endeavor, Tokoyami, and the other Heroes. The issue ends with Hawks leading the charge of all the Heroes against All For One.

The impact of All For One stealing Whirlwind, explained

Rukasu @RukasuMHA The wind goes towards AFO and Inasa says that he knows all of that, because they learn about it in modern history class. He has decided to support Shoto and Endeavor, so his boiling blood will not give in to fear. AFO is impressed by his quirk and thinks about stealing it #MHA381 The wind goes towards AFO and Inasa says that he knows all of that, because they learn about it in modern history class. He has decided to support Shoto and Endeavor, so his boiling blood will not give in to fear. AFO is impressed by his quirk and thinks about stealing it #MHA381

As seen in the alleged spoilers for the upcoming My Hero Academia issue, All For One is extremely interested in the powerful Quirk that is Inasa Yoarashi’s Whirlwind. Furthermore, All For One’s manipulation of the Quirk’s wind currents to attack proves that he’s already skilled and smart enough to make good use of it.

Inasa’s Whirlwind is considered one of the most powerful Quirks in the entire series, allowing him to use fast winds as he pleases.

Whirlwind is also shown to have fantastic versatility. It can be used for pure offensive power or manipulated carefully enough to clear away rubble while delicately handling civilians.

If All For One were to obtain this Quirk, there’s likely no character in My Hero Academia who could reasonably stand up to him. While Izuku Midoriya could likely overpower the Quirk when it’s in Inasa’s hands, All For One would likely use Whirlwind in combination with other Quirks to increase its strength.

adrián @creppystw inasa vs all for one??? inasa vs all for one??? https://t.co/IpmRAJwNWE

Likewise, this would allow All For One to fly to Tomura Shigaraki’s current location with ease. He would simply use Whirlwind to push back each and every Pro Hero who tries to give chase. Considering the speeds Whirlwind’s gusts can reach, projectiles will likely be ineffective versus the Quirk in All For One’s hands.

As a result, the future landscape of My Hero Academia could look extremely different from its current appearance if All For One steals Inasa’s Quirk. Should All For One actually find himself in a position to take Whirlwind from Inasa, it would likely be game, set, and match for this ultimate confrontation between good and evil.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

