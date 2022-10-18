My Hero Academia: Is Hawks stronger than Deku?

Hawks has recently become a significant character in My Hero Academia, with his badass character design coupled with one of the coolest quirks in the series. With a solid position as the No. 2 hero, Hawks has made a strong impression since his introduction in the series.

But fans are now debating whether he is better than Deku, the protagonist himself when it comes to strength. Is it fair to state that the Winged hero is stronger than the current wielder of One for All?

Answering this question cannot be done with a straightforward approach. One must consider several factors before passing the final judgment. However, most of the My Hero Academia fandom believes him to have surpassed Deku, and we shall find out why in this article. Let us first analyze their respective quirks and skills and compare them accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia anime/manga.

Can Deku's current strength overpower Hawks in My Hero Academia?

Pitting them against one another

Right off the bat, it is obvious that, Quirk-wise, Deku has the upper hand. In theory, One For All is capable of causing large-scale damage if used to its full potential. Hawks, in comparison, has the power of flight, and his Fierce Wings let him manipulate the super strong feathers as he sees fit, something that might not wreak as much havoc as One For All. But the case isn’t as black and white as it might seem on the surface.

One For All in My Hero Academia is a multidimensional Quirk that has developed through the different users it has been passed down from. By the time Deku received it from All Might, the Quirk had increased tenfold in strength. As a power, it is malleable and manipulated in varied ways.

Now, this is where the catch comes in. Although the power is massive, the optimum usage of it depends largely on the wielder, which is exactly where Deku falls short. He may possess the power, but he cannot use it in an ideal way. Hawks is way ahead of him in terms of experience and tactical intelligence. He is more in control of his power than Deku is.

At the beginning of the series, we see Deku struggle a lot with his newfound Quirk and keep getting injured because of it. On the other hand, Hawks has perfected the proper use of his power and is more synced with his Quirk, which gives him the edge over Deku.

Determining how strong a hero is, does not solely depend on how potent their Quirk is. It also comes down to their ability to correctly manipulate their powers by assessing the situation, and Deku still has a lot of room for improvement.

Besides, it is no joke to be able to secure a high position in the ranks of the Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia. Achieving the status of a No. 2 hero at the young age of 25 is a testament to his competence and skills, which he constantly demonstrates in his missions and fights. Deku is still a student and has a long way to go before he can catch up with Hawks in that regard.

Additionally, Hawks has shown incredible mental resilience, given his familial history and his association with the villains as an undercover agent.

Even after facing traumatic situations like being verbally abused by his mother and having to kill Twice as a necessary evil, he still maintains his resolve as a true hero and has never wavered from his convictions. This alone makes him a greater hero than Deku in My Hero Academia.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that Hawks is currently stronger than Deku. Although he lacks the physical strength of a quirk like One For All, Hawks’ intelligence, skills, and experience more than makes up for it.

