My Hero Academia chapter 370: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spinner is no longer himself, something that will be further explored once My Hero Academia chapter 370 is released later this week.

Izuku has gained full control over OFA’s abilities, which allowed him to face the Symbol of Evil without any issues. Sadly, the greatest villain of all time had another ace up his sleeve, which left the heroes shocked and confused.

The last chapter focused on Izuku fighting AFO on U.A. grounds, while demonstrating absolute dominion over the Quirks contained in OFA. The fight between the Second OFA user and AFO was also revealed. My Hero Academia chapter 370 may shift focus to show Spinner’s fight, as he has proven to be a vital piece in the villains’ plans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga series.

Who will fight Spinner in My Hero Academia chapter 370?

When will the chapter be released? Where can fans read it?

Will Deku appear in My Hero Academia chapter 370? (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 is scheduled to be released this coming Monday, October 24, at around 12 midnight JST. The chapter will be released simultaneously around the world for fans to enjoy in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, October 23

Central Daylight time – 10 am, October 23

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, October 23

British Summer time – 4 pm, October 23

Central European Summer time – 5 pm, October 23

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 23

Philippine time – 11 pm, October 23

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 am, October 24

Fans who wish to read My Hero Academia chapter 370 as soon as it is available can do so via Shueisha’s app, Shonen Jump+, and Viz Media’s website, Manga Plus.

In Shonen Jump+, fans will be able to read all the previous chapters of the series for a small monthly fee. These are the only official platforms for the franchise, so fans are encouraged to use them to support the official release.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 370?

AFO and Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

AFO is becoming more and more desperate as time goes on. The villains expected the fight against the Heroes to be a simple matter.

Sadly, due to Aizawa and Monoma blocking his Quirks, as well as being trapped inside U.A. grounds, the villain has not been able to use his full potential. This will soon change, as his secret weapon, Spinner, has already been revealed.

The reptile-like villain has been one of AFO’s most loyal lackeys throughout the manga. It seems like his loyalty has been rewarded. Fans believe that the lights that appeared behind AFO in chapter 369 were dormant Quirks the villain awakened inside Spinner. He could be on his way to becoming the most powerful Nomu ever, as proven by his monstrous appearance.

AFO as seen in chapter 369 (Image via Shueisha)

As of now, it is unclear who will be tasked with fighting the powerful villain. This could be a distraction to get the Heroes away from U.A. grounds, allowing AFO to unleash his full power.

It must also be considered that the appearance of Spinner could be completely unrelated to the lights shown behind the Symbol of Evil. To know more, we will have to wait until the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370 are released.

What happened in the last chapter?

Spinner is not himself anymore (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 369 began with a flashback to the fight between OFA’s second user and AFO. The Hero tried to use his Quirk to kill the villain with a bullet, but the Symbol of evil stopped it in seconds. Back in the present, AFO was shocked by how much more powerful the Second User’s Quirk was.

Izuku continued using all the Quirks contained in OFA to deal as much damage as he could to the villain. The previous user’s vestiges began talking to AFO, telling him they would end the fight soon. The villain, desperate and angry, released his secret weapon, a gigantic and furious-looking version of Spinner.

Poll : 0 votes