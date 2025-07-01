My Hero Academia missed a major Deku parallel (and no, Shiragaki wasn't enough)

The entire foundation of My Hero Academia was built on the idea that just because someone isn't born with a superpower, it doesn't mean that they're not special. Izuku Midoriya, the Quirkless underdog character, was popular because he was living proof that the opposite wasn't true.

But there's a flipside to that statement. Just because someone isn't born with a superpower, it doesn't mean they're not a monster. The reason that sentiment doesn't exist in the manga is one of the biggest missed opportunities of the entire series.

What If a Quirkless Villain Reflected the Dark Side of Izuku's Journey in My Hero Academia?

In a way, a Quirkless villain would have been ideal. After all, Izuku overcame his depression from being Quirkless with perseverance and later One For All, but what if there was someone who took the same feelings of hopelessness and became a villain?

They would not need to be incredibly strong since all they would need is a technological edge, tactical genius, and deep understanding of a society that relies on Quirks so heavily, like if DC had a Scarecrow but instead of fear toxins, the villain used high-tech gadgets.

Or, Firefly, but instead of high-tech pyrotechnics, their vendetta against the superpowered comes from their feelings of isolation from a world that prioritizes Quirks. Such a character could have embodied the resentment that realistically would exist among the 20% of the population born without Quirks.

While Deku found hope and mentorship, this villain would represent those who turned bitter, viewing individuals with Quirk as evolutionary aberrations who've corrupted natural human potential. Their methods would be distinctly different from typical My Hero Academia villains, relying on technology, preparation, and exploiting the overconfidence of Quirk users who've grown dependent on their abilities.

A Quirkless Supremacy Movement Could Revolutionize My Hero Academia’s Moral Landscape

The narrative possibilities expand further when considering a Quirkless Superiority Movement, similar to Avatar's Equalists but with a technological edge. This group could serve as ideological opponents to both heroes and the Meta Liberation Army, creating a three-way conflict over society's structure.

While the My Hero Academia sought Quirk liberation, and heroes maintained order, Quirkless supremacists would advocate for the suppression or elimination of Quirks entirely, viewing them as humanity's deviation from its true path. This faction would naturally gravitate toward advanced weaponry and support technology, filling a notable gap in My Hero Academia's world-building.

The series rarely shows fights that don’t rely on quirks, which makes many battles feel similar. Adding Quirkless villains who use things such as drones, power armor, or chemical weapons would challenge heroes in new ways and make fights more varied and strategic.

It could also add depth to Deku’s story—showing that being Quirkless isn’t just a weakness, and that non-powered people can still make a real impact, not just with help, but through smart and creative thinking.

The story could explore why people become heroes when others become villains, when both sides are rejected by society in the same way. It would also bring some moral ambiguity to the "anyone can be special" mantra by recognizing that being special can also be bad.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia's championing of the philosophy that anyone can be a hero no matter what their innate level of ability to do so warranted further investigation into how that would play out in the long term.

A Quirkless villain movement could have been a very interesting arc to follow since it would show a different thing to say about the villains and would finally develop them in a way no one else could. Because of not going this route, the show has indeed missed the chance of growing and developing its core ideas and exploring overhead as power, society, and heroism.

