My Hero Academia's 7-page chapter has fans frightened over Horikoshi's health

My Hero Academia is an incredibly famous and relevant manga series among the current Shonen mangas. Its captivating weekly releases and exceptional artistic talent have engrossed readers worldwide. However, recent spoilers from Chapter 397, shared by a Twitter user, have sparked both excitement and apprehension among fans. Disappointment stems from the revelation that this chapter consists of only seven pages, leaving fans longing for more substantial content.
Interestingly, My Hero Academia has faced numerous interruptions throughout the year, shedding light on the difficulties encountered by its creator, Kohei Horikoshi. The ongoing final storyline in the manga adds a level of pressure, increasing the scrutiny on Horikoshi's artistic journey.
Devoted fans have shown genuine concern for Horikoshi's well-being after reading the latest concise chapter. They are collectively advocating for him to take a more extended break in order to prioritize his health and maintain the quality of the series.
My Hero Academia author's health raises concern
The creator of the Shonen manga My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, is currently facing a challenging combination of factors that have raised concerns about his health and ability to maintain the high standards set by the series. Being one of the most successful and iconic manga series in recent times, there is immense pressure to consistently deliver exceptional content. The frequent breaks in serialization have sparked speculation about Horikoshi's well-being.
Although some breaks in the publication of chapters were due to the need for corrections, a considerable portion was indeed caused by Horikoshi's health challenges. One noteworthy instance involved him taking time off to recuperate from a severe illness which resulted in fluid leakage from his ears. This alarming incident highlighted the toll that the demanding workload and constant creative output can take on an individual.
The recent announcement of the fourth My Hero Academia movie has added to the stress for creator Kohei Horikoshi. The responsibility of overseeing both the manga's conclusion and the movie's development is undoubtedly immense, which could potentially worsen his condition.
The final arc of My Hero Academia significantly raises the stakes. The epic showdown between All Might and All For One brings us closer to the series' conclusion, emphasizing the importance of Horikoshi's well-being as he strives to deliver his vision and leave a lasting legacy.
Fans have expressed their concerns and rallied on social media, particularly Twitter, for an extended break for the creator. Their passionate call speaks to their deep admiration for Horikoshi's work and their genuine wish for his well-being.
In the current storyline of My Hero Academia, the characters are engulfed in a high-stakes battle between heroes and villains. The heroes are fighting to stop All For One's relentless advancement towards Shigaraki. A notable highlight of this intense struggle is All Might's heroic defense despite not possessing any superpowers. Every minute he delays the encroaching darkness showcases his unwavering determination. This gripping battle hangs on Nighteye's foreboding prophecy, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a potentially devastating outcome - the demise of their beloved symbol of peace.
Final Thoughts
As My Hero Academia reaches its final arc, the toll of creative rigor on Kohei Horikoshi is evident through his declining health. Managing the impending climax and the recently announced fourth movie undoubtedly takes a significant toll. It is crucial that he takes a well-deserved break to recharge amidst these intense demands. Just like the heroes in his story find strength in adversity, taking a pause for restoration can ensure a triumphant conclusion for both the manga and its creator.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.