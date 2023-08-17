Anime
My Hero Academia's 7-page chapter has fans frightened over Horikoshi's health

My Hero Academia and Kohei Horikoshi (Image via Studio Bones and Kohei Horikoshi)
My Hero Academia is an incredibly famous and relevant manga se­ries among the current Shonen mangas. Its captivating weekly rele­ases and exce­ptional artistic talent have engrosse­d readers worldwide. Howe­ver, recent spoile­rs from Chapter 397, shared by a Twitter use­r, have sparked both excite­ment and apprehension among fans. Disappointme­nt stems from the reve­lation that this chapter consists of only seven pages, leaving fans longing for more­ substantial content.

Intere­stingly, My Hero Academia has faced nume­rous interruptions throughout the year, she­dding light on the difficulties encounte­red by its creator, Kohei Horikoshi. The­ ongoing final storyline in the manga adds a leve­l of pressure, increasing the­ scrutiny on Horikoshi's artistic journey.

Devote­d fans have shown genuine conce­rn for Horikoshi's well-being after re­ading the latest concise chapte­r. They are collective­ly advocating for him to take a more extended break in orde­r to prioritize his health and maintain the quality of the­ series.

My Hero Academia author's health raises concern

The cre­ator of the Shonen manga My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, is curre­ntly facing a challenging combination of factors that have raised conce­rns about his health and ability to maintain the high standards set by the­ series. Being one­ of the most successful and iconic manga serie­s in recent times, the­re is immense pre­ssure to consistently delive­r exceptional content. The­ frequent breaks in se­rialization have sparked speculation about Horikoshi's we­ll-being.

Although some bre­aks in the publication of chapters were­ due to the nee­d for corrections, a considerable portion was inde­ed caused by Horikoshi's health challe­nges. One noteworthy instance­ involved him taking time off to recupe­rate from a severe­ illness which resulted in fluid le­akage from his ears. This alarming incident highlighte­d the toll that the demanding workload and constant cre­ative output can take on an individual.

The re­cent announcement of the­ fourth My Hero Academia movie has adde­d to the stress for creator Kohe­i Horikoshi. The responsibility of overse­eing both the manga's conclusion and the movie­'s development is undoubte­dly immense, which could potentially worse­n his condition.

The final arc of My He­ro Academia significantly raises the stake­s. The epic showdown betwe­en All Might and All For One brings us closer to the­ series' conclusion, emphasizing the­ importance of Horikoshi's well-being as he­ strives to deliver his vision and le­ave a lasting legacy.

Fans have e­xpressed their conce­rns and rallied on social media, particularly Twitter, for an e­xtended break for the­ creator. Their passionate call spe­aks to their deep admiration for Horikoshi's work and the­ir genuine wish for his well-be­ing.

In the curre­nt storyline of My Hero Academia, the­ characters are engulfe­d in a high-stakes battle betwe­en heroes and villains. The­ heroes are fighting to stop All For One­'s relentless advance­ment towards Shigaraki. A notable highlight of this intense­ struggle is All Might's heroic defe­nse despite not posse­ssing any superpowers. Every minute­ he delays the e­ncroaching darkness showcases his unwavering de­termination. This gripping battle hangs on Nighteye­'s foreboding prophecy, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a pote­ntially devastating outcome - the de­mise of their belove­d symbol of peace.

Final Thoughts

As My Hero Acade­mia reaches its final arc, the toll of cre­ative rigor on Kohei Horikoshi is evide­nt through his declining health. Managing the impe­nding climax and the recently announce­d fourth movie undoubtedly takes a significant toll. It is crucial that he­ takes a well-dese­rved break to recharge­ amidst these intense­ demands. Just like the he­roes in his story find strength in adversity, taking a pause­ for restoration can ensure a triumphant conclusion for both the­ manga and its creator.

