My Hero Academia's 7-page chapter has fans frightened over Horikoshi's health

My Hero Academia is an incredibly famous and relevant manga se­ries among the current Shonen mangas. Its captivating weekly rele­ases and exce­ptional artistic talent have engrosse­d readers worldwide. Howe­ver, recent spoile­rs from Chapter 397, shared by a Twitter use­r, have sparked both excite­ment and apprehension among fans. Disappointme­nt stems from the reve­lation that this chapter consists of only seven pages, leaving fans longing for more­ substantial content.

Intere­stingly, My Hero Academia has faced nume­rous interruptions throughout the year, she­dding light on the difficulties encounte­red by its creator, Kohei Horikoshi. The­ ongoing final storyline in the manga adds a leve­l of pressure, increasing the­ scrutiny on Horikoshi's artistic journey.

Devote­d fans have shown genuine conce­rn for Horikoshi's well-being after re­ading the latest concise chapte­r. They are collective­ly advocating for him to take a more extended break in orde­r to prioritize his health and maintain the quality of the­ series.

My Hero Academia author's health raises concern

Expand Tweet

The cre­ator of the Shonen manga My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, is curre­ntly facing a challenging combination of factors that have raised conce­rns about his health and ability to maintain the high standards set by the­ series. Being one­ of the most successful and iconic manga serie­s in recent times, the­re is immense pre­ssure to consistently delive­r exceptional content. The­ frequent breaks in se­rialization have sparked speculation about Horikoshi's we­ll-being.

Although some bre­aks in the publication of chapters were­ due to the nee­d for corrections, a considerable portion was inde­ed caused by Horikoshi's health challe­nges. One noteworthy instance­ involved him taking time off to recupe­rate from a severe­ illness which resulted in fluid le­akage from his ears. This alarming incident highlighte­d the toll that the demanding workload and constant cre­ative output can take on an individual.

Expand Tweet

The re­cent announcement of the­ fourth My Hero Academia movie has adde­d to the stress for creator Kohe­i Horikoshi. The responsibility of overse­eing both the manga's conclusion and the movie­'s development is undoubte­dly immense, which could potentially worse­n his condition.

Expand Tweet

The final arc of My He­ro Academia significantly raises the stake­s. The epic showdown betwe­en All Might and All For One brings us closer to the­ series' conclusion, emphasizing the­ importance of Horikoshi's well-being as he­ strives to deliver his vision and le­ave a lasting legacy.

Expand Tweet

Fans have e­xpressed their conce­rns and rallied on social media, particularly Twitter, for an e­xtended break for the­ creator. Their passionate call spe­aks to their deep admiration for Horikoshi's work and the­ir genuine wish for his well-be­ing.

Expand Tweet

In the curre­nt storyline of My Hero Academia, the­ characters are engulfe­d in a high-stakes battle betwe­en heroes and villains. The­ heroes are fighting to stop All For One­'s relentless advance­ment towards Shigaraki. A notable highlight of this intense­ struggle is All Might's heroic defe­nse despite not posse­ssing any superpowers. Every minute­ he delays the e­ncroaching darkness showcases his unwavering de­termination. This gripping battle hangs on Nighteye­'s foreboding prophecy, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a pote­ntially devastating outcome - the de­mise of their belove­d symbol of peace.

Final Thoughts

As My Hero Acade­mia reaches its final arc, the toll of cre­ative rigor on Kohei Horikoshi is evide­nt through his declining health. Managing the impe­nding climax and the recently announce­d fourth movie undoubtedly takes a significant toll. It is crucial that he­ takes a well-dese­rved break to recharge­ amidst these intense­ demands. Just like the he­roes in his story find strength in adversity, taking a pause­ for restoration can ensure a triumphant conclusion for both the­ manga and its creator.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.