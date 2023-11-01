My Hero Academia's final arc is all but ruined by Horikoshi's major Shigaraki blunder

My Hero Academia is a series that has had some points of contention over the years and the final arc in the manga, in particular, has faced a lot of criticism, especially with the way Tomura Shigaraki has been handled. While author Kohei Horikoshi had done a solid job of building up Shigaraki to be the final boss and evil overlord the character always wanted to be, this raised some issues.

For people not familiar with My Hero Academia manga's recent events, Shigaraki's character has been pretty much static for the last year or so. He hasn't been active at all and hasn't influenced the story, which is further emphasized by the fact that the series is in its final arc and Shigaraki hasn't caused any major casualties, which undermines his character and threat level in a massive way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia hasn't handled Tomura Shigaraki properly at all

Kohei Horikoshi had done a solid job constructing Tomura Shigaraki from the ground up in the My Hero Academia manga. Much like the main character, Deku, Shigaraki also went from being helpless and lacking a lot of experience to becoming a competent leader and an avatar of destruction, which a lot of people liked. However, now that the series is nearing its conclusion, there is an argument to be made that Shigaraki's lack of casualties is a problem.

Shigaraki's whole theme was about wanting to destroy without mercy and he hasn't accomplished any of that, which is reflected by the fact he hasn't killed any major characters. The best opportunities were Gran Torino and Katsuki Bakugo and both of them managed to survive, which takes a lot of weight away from Shigaraki's actions and influence in the story.

While his construction was solid, the fact that, as a final antagonist, he hasn't caused any major damage to the main cast is concerning. He is also not a master manipulator who can control the events from the shadows, thus making his influence on the plot all the more lacking. In a series that really needed some casualties to add weight to the final arc, this being a war, it feels like a disappointing performance by the story's main villain.

Analyzing Shigaraki's future in the story

A big question among My Hero Academia fans is where the series is heading regarding Tomura Shigaraki's character. Now that the manga is in its final leg and Kohei Horikoshi wants to end it soon, a lot of fans have speculated about what will happen to the main antagonist. Some have even argued that he could be redeemed.

However, redemption isn't very likely to be the best path for Shigaraki, at least not with how the character has been written thus far. While he hasn't taken the lives of any major character yet, he has destroyed entire cities and has had no qualms about trying to kill a lot of people. In fact, there were even periods in the manga where he openly admitted to this and only showed hatred and violence toward the society that had rejected him.

A redemption arc also seems to be too late to be in the cards, so perhaps the best way to go would be to end his life or just show him as a prisoner. Be that as it may, Shigaraki's actions seem to suggest he is so far gone he can't be redeemed, which is why that would be the worst course of action for his character.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia needs to end its series in a strong manner due to how poorly received the final arc has been thus far. Giving a strong resolution to Shigaraki's character may be one way for the story to redeem itself. However, that also depends on the influence and impact he can make in the final chapters.

