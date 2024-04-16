My Hero Academia's final villain would solo the One Piece universe, and it's clear how

My Hero Academia and One Piece have both established themselves as two of the biggest anime franchises in the entire fandom. Though their stories are unique, their power systems share eerie similarities. One Piece revolves around devil fruits, closely linked to lineage factors, essentially the genetics of the series.

Meanwhile, My Hero Academia's power system relies on quirks, mutations related to the genes in the series. These similarities have led many fans to theorize about how All For One from My Hero Academia will steal devil fruit powers and become the biggest villain in One Piece.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia and One Piece.

My Hero Academia's One For All will be the greatest villain in One Piece

All For One and his brother as the green shadow as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

In the world of One Piece, the Lineage Factor stands as the blueprint of life itself, a genetic code that underpins the existence of every living being.

Explored through the pioneering research of Dr. Vegapunk and his clandestine institute MADS, this concept transcends mere DNA, offering a pathway to unparalleled scientific advancements and sinister machinations alike.

At the heart of Lineage Factor manipulation lies the revolutionary understanding that Devil Fruits serve as packets of gene-altering medication. When consumed, these enigmatic fruits modify an individual's Lineage Factor, bestowing upon them unique and superhuman abilities for the duration of their life.

Vegapunk's groundbreaking discoveries unveiled the intricate mechanics behind this process, revealing how the altered genetic code grants powers ranging from elemental manipulation to transformations and beyond.

Through meticulous experimentation, Vegapunk and his colleagues pushed the boundaries of Lineage Factor manipulation to new heights.

Dr. Vagapunk as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vinsmoke Judge, in particular, leveraged this knowledge to militarize the Germa Kingdom, utilizing modified Lineage Factors to forge an army of augmented soldiers.

The pinnacle of Vegapunk's achievements manifested in the creation of Artificial Devil Fruits, including the legendary SMILEs and the awe-inspiring Seraphim.

SMILEs, crafted using the essence of SAD, offer a flawed replication of Devil Fruits, often resulting in catastrophic consequences for the imbiber.

Meanwhile, the Seraphim, cyborg clones infused with the Lineage Factors of renowned figures, stand as the epitome of Lineage Factor manipulation, embodying a synthesis of genetics and technology with devastating combat prowess.

All For One, also known as AFO, the final villain of My Hero Academia, basically functions by stealing other people's quirks. The actual workings and details are yet to be completely revealed, but it has been accepted that AFO's main modus operandi is to steal the quirk factors.

Devil Fruits as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

These factors are basically the mutated genes that provide My Hero Academia characters with their quirks and a body to withstand those quirks. Many might argue that devil fruits have a will of their own, but this plot point hasn't been explored deeply yet.

However, from the currently known information, it is almost guaranteed that AFO will indeed be able to steal devil fruit powers, or at least devil fruit powers from smile fruits.

Given the normal methods of All For One shown throughout My Hero Academia, it is easy to assume that he'll be able to somehow withstand the drawbacks of having multiple devil fruit powers like Blackbeard.

AFO will also be able to combine and refine many devil fruit powers into one.

Final thoughts

Although the concept of devil fruits and the exact nature of their powers are yet to be completely unveiled, it is speculated that every devil fruit has a strong will of its own. This speculation suggests that devil fruits act similarly to One For All in My Hero Academia.

If this is revealed to be true, it will change AFO's impact if he ever finds himself against any One Piece character. Devil Fruits having strong wills essentially make them act like One For All, rendering AFO unable to steal and use devil fruit powers on a whim.

