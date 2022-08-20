My Hero Academia's focus shift to Todoroki brothers is perfectly timed

The latest unofficially released My Hero Academia issue has certainly been an eventful one for fans. After quickly confirming the facts put forth in the previous chapter, the issue quickly bounces around various battlefields and perspectives amidst the all-out war.

One such shift focused squarely on the Todoroki brothers, a perspective that formed the majority of the issue. While some fans are upset about the transition from Bakugou and the soon-to-arrive Midoriya, this is actually the perfect time for My Hero Academia to focus on the Todoroki brothers.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why My Hero Academia’s shift to the Todoroki brothers is perfectly timed.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia’s latest shift allows secondary battles to be wrapped up before final confrontation

Why it’s perfectly timed

As mentioned above, the latest unofficially released chapter saw a sudden shift in perspective. While many wanted to stick with Bakugou on the battlefield with Tomura Shigaraki, they were instead treated to the Todoroki show starring Shoto and Touya (also known as Dabi).

The previous issue saw Katsuki Bakugou apparently die in a blaze of glory. Meanwhile, the latest unofficially released chapter sees Best Jeanist confirm that his pulse has stopped, adding that his heart has been ripped to shreds. However, fans should wait for an official translation of the latter line.

With such a reveal coming at the beginning, many were hoping to stick around Bakugou to get further clarification on his status. However, this quickly changed, with brothers Shoto and Touya Todoroki taking to the stage. While fans are upset about this bait and switch, it’s the perfect time to focus on the two.

With the apparent healing of All for One recreating his face, it seems that the supervillain is ready to make his moves with both his original and Tomura’s body. This is seemingly being setup to perfectly coincide with the arrival of Midoriya, who many suspect will be coming in the next few chapters.

Once he reaches Bakugou, fans won’t take their eyes off him for a second. Even shifting to Endeavor and Hawks' battle against the original All for One will probably be condemned. In that regard, now is the perfect time for Horikoshi to wrap up Touya and Shoto’s duel.

This will allow him to provide fans with the story they want, fixing their perspective squarely on Midoriya’s arrival and subsequent rampage. Although many like to make jokes regarding Shoto and Bakugou's dubious status as protagonists, Midoriya is the true hero and deserves undivided attention during the climactic showdown.

Furthermore, Horikoshi is undoubtedly making the best choice by showcasing the Todoroki brothers in contemporary My Hero Academia. This will likely transition into a focus on Midoriya and All for One's encounter in the following issues, which fans will indubitably cherish.

