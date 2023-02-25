My Hero Academia season 6 debuts yet another Quirk of Deku's

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6 premiered earlier today, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Izuku Midoriya’s (Pro Hero name Deku) struggle against Lady Nagant. Since the beginning of the Black Hero arc, fans have seen Deku expertly use the various Quirks granted to him by One For All, and today's episode introduced yet another Quirk of his.

Enter Fa Jin, the Quirk of the Third User of One For All, whom fans met for the first time in the previous episode of My Hero Academia season 6. It seems that Midoriya was indeed able to win the Third User’s approval considering that he uses the Third’s Quirk against Lady Nagant in today’s episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Fa Jin Quirk as seen in today’s My Hero Academia season 6 episode, as well as what little is known about the Third User.

My Hero Academia season 6’s latest installment confirms that Third User finally approves of Deku as successor

Fa Jin and the Third User, explained

Fa Jin is the original Quirk of One For All’s third-generation user, who unfortunately has yet to be named in My Hero Academia season 6 or the manga as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans affectionately refer to him as simply the Third User instead. Not much is known about his life, but he was part of the resistance effort against All For One which was led by the Second User of One For All.

The Third User was also present when the Second User attempted to assassinate Yoichi Shigaraki, the original user of One For All, before deciding to rescue him instead. Likewise, this means that the Third User was also present for the true birth of One For All, making him a foundational user of the Quirk alongside Yoichi and the Second.

As seen in the prior episode of My Hero Academia season 6, he also initially refused to accept Midoriya as a successor to the Quirk, as did the Second User. However, Yoichi is apparently able to convince him to come around considering that he now allows Midoriya to use his original, birth-given Quirk, Fa Jin.

The Fa Jin Quirk allows its user to build up kinetic energy by repeating regular motions and storing the energy for later use. When users choose to release this energy, they are rewarded with a sudden and explosive burst of speed and power that has been accumulated through the previously mentioned repetition of regular motions.

The Quirk also allows the user to use fractions of the stored energy at a given time, allowing for multiple bursts of speed and power as seen in today’s episode of My Hero Academia season 6. As far as weaknesses, none are outwardly known, but it is heavily implied that the Quirk takes a long time to build up the kinetic energy it needs to function properly.

As a result, if this energy is released prematurely, then the power output will be significantly lower than it otherwise normally is. In other words, if the user overestimates how much power they have stored up with the Fa Jin Quirk, it could put them in a deadly situation due to their not having the speed or power they thought they would.

